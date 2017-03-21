Man gets 10 years in 2015 sex assaults at Champaign nursing home

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Trent Warren, 19, of Urbana, sentenced Monday, March 20, 2017, to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault on dementia patients at a Champaign nursing home in 2015.

URBANA — An Urbana man who participated in sex assaults on dementia patients at a Champaign nursing home in 2015 has been sentenced to a decade in prison.

Trent Warren, 19, who listed an address in the 900 block of North Gregory Street, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Two different women were victims of the crimes, according to Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach.

Judge Heidi Ladd sentenced Warren to 10 years in prison on both counts, with the sentences to be served concurrently. He will receive credit for 223 days he has already served in the county jail. When he leaves prison, he must serve two years of parole.

In addition, Warren must submit specimens of blood, saliva or tissue to the Illinois Department of Corrections or to state police within 45 days of his release and must register as a sex offender.

The assaults took place on women living at Bickford Cottage, 1002 S. Staley Road, C, in spring 2015.

Warren originally faced six counts, four of which alleged he tried to rape the women, who were unable to consent because of their conditions, and two that accused him of conspiracy to commit the acts by agreeing to do them.

As part of a plea deal, the four other counts were dismissed.

Earlier, Ladd sentenced Channing Butler of Champaign to 14 years in prison for soliciting Warren and two other men to perform the sex assaults on the women while he videotaped them.

Evidence compiled by Champaign police detectives revealed that Butler was employed at Bickford and was the sole person on the locked unit at nights. He solicited and paid the other men to come into the facility to perform the sex acts.

Co-defendant Dontrell Netter's case has been continued until April.

A third defendant, Dean Goble, has already pleaded guilty. He is awaiting sentencing until after Netter's case has been completed.