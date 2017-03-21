Top of the Morning, March 21, 2017

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Brad Underwood, newly hired men's basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Before alternative facts, there were BradFacts.

That's the not-so-serious word from former Stephen F. Austin radio play-by-play announcer Rob Meyers, who worked with new University of Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood (right) for three seasons in Nacogdoches, Texas.

"Any time there was a reference to something that may have been exaggerated, it became a 'BradFact,'" Meyers said Monday. "Something along the lines of 'Did you see so-and-so last night? Had like 17 three-pointers in the first half.' BradFact."

Meyers said WDWS/WHMS listeners will enjoy the give-and-take with Underwood, a congenial type who considers "each and every person he meets as important as the next," he said.

Even after an Illini loss?

"He hates losing with as much passion as he has for winning," Meyers said, noting the Lumberjacks lost only 14 times in three seasons under Underwood. "In the few times we did lose, you could tell it bothered him, but he still managed to do all the things you are supposed to do following a game: talk with the media, meet with fans, etc.

"But losing on a consistent basis is something I think he would have a hard time dealing with. If you can accept it and it doesn't bother you, you should be in another line of work."

Funniest Brad Underwood story?

"He is a guy who enjoys being around people and likes to laugh. As a result, he and his staff were always giving each other a hard time and picking at each other. They were just a good group of guys to be around.

"We are an Under Armour school and in that first year he was here, Jordan Spieth was having a great year. Everyone wanted a pair of Under Armour golf shoes, but we couldn't get our hands on any of them. Brad ended up with a pair and the next time we saw him at the golf course we gave him a hard time about having the shoes before Spieth had a chance to wear them. His response — 'No question.'"

What should Illinois fans know?

"That he is a great guy. Once you've been around him, you find that he is one of those people that others like being around. Everyone wants to be his friend and he makes people feel that way. Both he and Susan are great people and that is reflected in their kids. Super family. That's what really starts it all. The basketball success will come as a result of the success you have in building relationships with people — and that, to me, is his best attribute."

We also asked Illini play-by-play man Brian Barnhart for his take:

"Very impressed. I have talked to several people in the last couple of days who have had some connection to Coach Underwood and they all say that he is an excellent basketball tactician with great people skills. His coaching win-loss record speaks for itself and in the couple of times I have visited with him he comes across as very down-to-earth and professional.

"Also on a personal note: It's great to have a head coach who was a radio-TV broadcast major in college (from Kansas State). That has to help him with all the time he will spend in front of microphones!"

Online audience

What was trending last week at news-gazette.com, which in a seven-day period ending Sunday saw 1,680,852 pageviews:

TOP STORIES

1. Death of Centennial High student investigated

2. Seeking answers in Centennial student's death

3. Emotions raw at vigil for Centennial student

TOP SPORTS STORIES

1. Underwood next Illini basketball coach

2. Tate: What is Walker's next move?

3. AD asked for waiver on Saturday

TOP VIDEOS

1. Illini Preview: 'Glad he was hired'

2. 'Whirlwind' day gets Underwood to Illinois

3. Bollant reacts to Illinois firing him

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

1. New UI Men's Basketball Coach Brad Underwood

2. Luke Miller Prayer Vigil

3. Landmark Hotel tour