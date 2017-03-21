UI at 150: Favorite Campustown delicacies

With the University of Illinois celebrating birthday No. 150 this year, we caught up with hundreds of graduates who've gone on to greatness. Every Tuesday throughout 2017, Managing Editor JEFF D'ALESSIO will tell their tales. Today, in Part 17: Campustown delicacies.

The head of engineering operations at Rolls-Royce can sum up her most vivid Illini memories in six scents.

South Farms on a windy day. Stale beer wafting from the bars on Daniel Street. Old books in the Stacks. The shoes of her roommate (who worked in food services).

And then there are the pleasant aromas KAREN LOBDELL (BS '86) can still smell: "Papa Del's pizza and fresh-popped popcorn at the Illini Orange snack bar."

This week's theme: the tasty treats that come immediately to alums' mind when they think back to their Illini days.

1. Dorm lasagna. "It was actually edible," insists LEE MAREK (BS '68), b est known as the former Naperville high school teacher who made 30-plus appearances on David Letterman's late-night talk show, often with his "kid scientists" in tow.

"When my wife, who's a good cook, first made lasagna, I told her: 'It's good, but not as good as dorm lasagna.' That almost ended our marriage."

2. Taco night at the Six Pack. If there was an upside to living in the dorms his first two years, the chow was it for CORY BRADFORD, who from 1998-2002 scored the sixth-most points in UI basketball history: "Each dormitory in the Six Pack had its own thing — one would have the pits out for barbecue, one had tacos, another had strictly breakfast food — and we'd all share."

The grub fests ended after he and roommate Sergio McClain moved out in 1999, Bradford says, "but we got a little taste of it my senior year when Luther Head and Roger Powell were freshmen and we'd sneak our way back in."

3. Watneys Red Barrel Beer. Long before winning a 20 02 Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on life in war-town Afghanistan for The New York Times, BARRY BEARAK (MS '74) spent his one year of grad school here acting like, well, seemingly every journalist ever portrayed in a movie.

"I was perhaps unduly taken with the image of a reporter as a gruff, brooding truth-teller whose desk drawer held a bottle of bourbon and an unfinished novel," he says. "I mistakenly thought it was just as important for an apprentice newsman to become a proficient drinker as it was to write sure-footed prose."

That meant many a night at The Lincoln Pub, where Bearak remembers "the decor was classy, the lighting dim, the bar a large rectangle, and Watneys Red Barrel Beer was on tap."

4. Anything off the menu at House of Chin. A favorite weekend sp ot of BILL SMITH's, decades before the graduate of Jefferson Middle School, Centennial High and the UI (BA '78) rose to be CEO of bicycle manufacturing giant Huffy.

"The food was heaping and hot for a student's appetite," Smith says, "and Eddie always poured a stiff drink."

5. Quarter beers at the late, great Dooley's. Drink one, dump one was the theme Class of '76 football great SCOTT STUDWELL recalls on one particular Tuesday, when streakers decided to crash 25-cent draft night in the buff.

"To their dismay, when they ran through, the majority of them were doused with beer due to the low cost of replacing them. I think that was the last time they came in there," says Studwell, a former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl linebacker and executive.