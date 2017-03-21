Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Underwood to Illinois: Oklahoma State's reaction
Tue, 03/21/2017 - 3:14pm | The News-Gazette

Oklahoma State fans, athletes and media members have been weighing in with feelings of shock, anger and confusion in the wake of Brad Underwood leaving Stillwater for Champaign-Urbana.

Our J.J. Lockwood has been scouring social media sites for reactions:

 "In a move that blindsided OSU officials, Underwood bolted Stillwater three days shy of the anniversary of his hiring. Underwood returned on the team plane to Stillwater Friday night, touching down somewhere around 9:30 p.m., offering no hint of a job change until he informed athletic director Mike Holder he was leaving at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, then delivered the news to the OSU players at 3 p.m. Then he was gone; signed, sealed and delivered by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and holding an airport press conference in Champaign, Ill."  — John Helsley, who covers Oklahoma State basketball and football for The Oklahoman

"There is blame on both sides. (Athletic director) Mike Holder bungled the contract upgrade with Underwood. But Underwood, too, wasn't the man we thought he was. Holder, an excellent AD in many areas, like vision and goals, can fall short in the people category. Underwood, who signed on for the Big 12's lowest basketball salary and spoke of the all right things in his 362 days on the job, ended up liking cold hard cash as much as the next coach." — Berry Tramel, sports columnist for The Oklahoman

