Underwood to Illinois: Oklahoma State's reaction

Oklahoma State fans, athletes and media members have been weighing in with feelings of shock, anger and confusion in the wake of Brad Underwood leaving Stillwater for Champaign-Urbana.

Our J.J. Lockwood has been scouring social media sites for reactions:

Woke up.. thought it was a dream smh — Lindy Waters III (@LindyWatersIII) March 19, 2017

Excited for Underwood to release his new team slogan at Illinois: Every 362 Days I Change Jobs, Guys. — Pistols Firing (@pistolsguy) March 18, 2017

Brad Underwood is that girl that leads you on for a year then dumps you as soon as she finds out her ex is single — OkState Gents (@GentsOkstate) March 19, 2017

OSU is not a stepping stone program. Everyone's freaking out bc Underwood left to make loads of cash at a middle tier B10 school. R-e-l-a-x https://t.co/IUt6Szpz0M — Oklahoma State (@TheOkiePokie) March 20, 2017

Bummed for OSU fans who were (rightly) excited for the future with Underwood and feel burned. Happy for long-suffering Illini folks I know. — Brett Dawson (@BDawsonWrites) March 18, 2017

This is a total headscratcher. Underwood had to know he was due a big raise at OSU. Plus, has better returning team. https://t.co/WNDgUCzXyu — Jenni Carlson (@JenniCarlson_OK) March 18, 2017

"In a move that blindsided OSU officials, Underwood bolted Stillwater three days shy of the anniversary of his hiring. Underwood returned on the team plane to Stillwater Friday night, touching down somewhere around 9:30 p.m., offering no hint of a job change until he informed athletic director Mike Holder he was leaving at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, then delivered the news to the OSU players at 3 p.m. Then he was gone; signed, sealed and delivered by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and holding an airport press conference in Champaign, Ill." — John Helsley, who covers Oklahoma State basketball and football for The Oklahoman

"There is blame on both sides. (Athletic director) Mike Holder bungled the contract upgrade with Underwood. But Underwood, too, wasn't the man we thought he was. Holder, an excellent AD in many areas, like vision and goals, can fall short in the people category. Underwood, who signed on for the Big 12's lowest basketball salary and spoke of the all right things in his 362 days on the job, ended up liking cold hard cash as much as the next coach." — Berry Tramel, sports columnist for The Oklahoman

"I'm the basketball coach at Oklahoma State. I'm going to be here until they put me in the ground..." - Brad Underwood just two weeks ago — Jeremy Kolok (@JeremyKolok) March 19, 2017