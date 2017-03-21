UPDATE: Men rescue dogs from fire

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign firefighters respond to a house fire at 516 W. Beardsley Ave. in Champaign on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Quick thinking by two men helped two dogs escape a house fire in Champaign.

According to a fire department report, flames were reported seen coming out of windows in a building in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men, Paul Barnes and Stan Sallie, were doing mechanical work on a car across the street when they detected the fire.

“We were working on a car trying to get it started when I turned around and saw a fire,” Barnes told The News-Gazette. “I know the family that lives there. I ran across the street and kicked the door in.

“I called the dogs to me because they know me, and both of the dogs came running out of the home.”

Then Barnes and Sallie ran inside the house partway up stairs to see if any people were in the home. They didn’t find anybody and ran out of the building, waiting for firefighters to arrive.

“There is a man, his fiancee and five kids living there,” Barnes said. “It turned out the kids were at the park at the time.”

Barnes said the dogs were soon returned to family members.