UPDATE: Men rescue dogs from fire
CHAMPAIGN — Quick thinking by two men helped two dogs escape a house fire in Champaign.
According to a fire department report, flames were reported seen coming out of windows in a building in the 500 block of West Beardsley Avenue at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday.
Two men, Paul Barnes and Stan Sallie, were doing mechanical work on a car across the street when they detected the fire.
“We were working on a car trying to get it started when I turned around and saw a fire,” Barnes told The News-Gazette. “I know the family that lives there. I ran across the street and kicked the door in.
“I called the dogs to me because they know me, and both of the dogs came running out of the home.”
Then Barnes and Sallie ran inside the house partway up stairs to see if any people were in the home. They didn’t find anybody and ran out of the building, waiting for firefighters to arrive.
“There is a man, his fiancee and five kids living there,” Barnes said. “It turned out the kids were at the park at the time.”
Barnes said the dogs were soon returned to family members.
Fire at 516 W Beardsley has professionally and quickly extinguished by @ChampaignFire pic.twitter.com/l4ixbUZCWe
— Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) March 21, 2017
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.