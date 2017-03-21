UPDATE: Quick-thinking neighbors save 2 dogs from house fire

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign firefighters respond to a house fire at 516 W. Beardsley Ave. in Champaign on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Quick thinking by two men helped two dogs escape a house fire in Champaign.

According to a fire department report, at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, flames initially seen on the outside of the house at 516 W. Beardsley Ave. had extended into the attic.

The seven occupants were not home. Nobody was reported injured.

Paul Barnes and Stan Sallie, were working on a car across the street when they saw smoke.

“We were working on a car trying to get it started when I turned around and saw a fire,” Barnes said. “I know the family that lives there. I ran across the street and kicked the door in.

“I called the dogs to me because they know me, and both of the dogs came running out of the home.”

Then Barnes and Sallie ran inside the house, going partway upstairs to see if anyone were home. They didn’t find anybody and ran back out, waiting for firefighters to arrive.

“There is a man, his fiancee and five kids living there,” Barnes said. “It turned out the kids were at the park at the time.”

Barnes said the dogs were soon returned to the family.

Firefighters had the blaze extinguished by 6:17 p.m., according to the report. Total damage was estimated at $45,000 to the home and $12,500 to its contents.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said investigators remained at the scene late Tuesday night to determine the cause.