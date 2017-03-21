UPDATE: SJ-O evacuated due to gas smell

Photo by: Nora Maberry-Daniels/The Leader Teacher Bob Glazier walks with students back into St. Joseph-Ogden High School after an evacuation for a suspected gas leak. The smell was not a leak, but from a part from a gas plant that was driven through the village. Glazier and other teachers and staff wear safety vests during an evacuation so they can easily be spotted in a crowd.

12:45 P.M. UPDATE

SJ-O students and staff are back in the building.

Ameren officials told the high school that they had numerous reports of gas smells in the St. Joseph area Tuesday morning and blamed it on a part that was removed from a gas plant east of town and then driven through the village.

Superintendent Brian Brooks said the district kept the students outside longer than they needed to just to let the smell dissipate from the building.

“The kids were great,” Brooks said. “Everything went according to plan. Our kids and staff did exactly what we do in drills, which is encouraging. We always hope we don’t have to use these in real life scenarios. Luckily this was a scenario that ended up not being a safety issue for staff or kids.”

— Nora Maberry-Daniels

***

St. Joseph-Ogden High School was evacuated Tuesday morning as crews are investigating a gas smell.



Superintendent Brian Brooks said Ameren believes the gas came in from outside the building through the vents. He said Ameren has not gotten any readings of gas originating in the building.



Brooks said the utility company is double-checking to make sure the school is safe before allowing everyone to go back inside. He said other businesses have apparently called as well complaining about a gas smell.



This story will be updated.