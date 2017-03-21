Urbana mayoral candidates will consider looking within for next police chief

The two candidates for mayor of Urbana said they would consider internal candidates for a new police chief as part of a nationwide search.



Democrat Diane Marlin and Republican Rex Bradfield are seeking the office, and the winner will be tasked with finding a new police chief after Pat Connolly announced this week that he was resigning to spend more time with family. Connolly also said that he wants to give the new mayor a chance to build the police department in his or her vision.



Marlin said the police chief is a key position, so it is important to consider both internal and external candidates. She said after 29 years, Connolly has earned the right to step away.

Bradfield believes cities are always served the best by immediately considering a new police chief from within.

Bradfield added that he would also be open to hiring a chief from other departments, like the Champaign police force, if someone was interested.



Connolly's resignation is effective April 14. Mayor Laurel Prussing said that the plan is to have Deputy Chief Sylvia Morgan serve as interim chief, while Lt. Bryant Seraphin will serve as interim deputy chief. The Urbana City Council will vote on those appointments on April 3.