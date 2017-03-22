Agencies that serve area seniors wary of Trump's budget

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette RSVP voluntee Susan Bekiares of Champaign helps Kim Dorsey of Urbana, right, file her taxes Monday at the Stevick Senior Center in downtown Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — Agencies serving older adults in East Central Illinois don't see much to like in President Trump's budget proposal, but they're not hitting the panic button yet.

Three big potential losers in the budget are RSVP, a program that matches senior volunteers who have time to give with agencies that need the help; meal programs for senior citizens; and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Susan Real, executive director of the East Central Area Agency on Aging, said a nearly 18 percent cut in Health and Human Services could effectively force a reduction of more than 100,000 annual meals served to older adults in 16 area counties.

On a per-person basis, she said, that would impact about 1,400 of the 7,500 people served by home delivery and congregate meal sites.

"It is serious," she said.

Meal programs for seniors in the 16 counties — which include Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, DeWitt, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, McLean, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion — are administered by a handful of different agencies with a mix of funding sources, Real said.

Both federal Community Development Block Grant and Older Americans Act funding help pay for senior nutrition programs, but the biggest funding source is Older Americans Act funding administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Real said.

There wasn't a specific mention of Older Americans Act funding or nutrition programs such as Meals on Wheels in the Trump budget, but Real said "we're a discretionary grant and we're a target."

State payments TBD

The RSVP program administered by Family Service of Champaign County would lose the bulk of or potentially all of its funding, according to Family Service of Champaign County Executive Director Sheryl Bautch.

RSVP, short for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, is funded through the Corporation for National and Community Service, which would be cut in the Trump budget, she said.

Another 28 percent of the RSVP budget comes from the state, Bautch said, but it's unclear whether state funding would continue without federal dollars.

Plus, she said, the state hasn't paid anything to cover the RSVP program beyond Dec. 31, 2016, and it's unknown when the next payment is coming until a new state budget is passed.

This program matches adults 55 and older with more than 100 nonprofit and public agencies in Champaign, Piatt and Douglas counties that need the help, and it has about 500 active volunteers, Bautch said.

Family Service alone relies on hundreds of volunteers to help deliver meals in Champaign-Urbana and Savoy for Meals on Wheels and for transportation help for seniors, she said.

Some of this volunteer help might continue without the program, Bautch said, but it's RSVP that keeps in touch with the agencies, knows their volunteer help needs, matches available older adults with the agencies and fills in some extras to help make it happen — for example, mileage reimbursement or lunch for a needy adult volunteer.

"What we're trying to do is eliminate the financial barriers for an older person who has time to volunteer," she said.

More at stake

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is funded through federal (HHS) and state dollars, and under eligibility rules, financially qualified adults 60 and over are first in line to apply in September for help paying power bills.

It's one of more than 60 programs that would be eliminated in the Trump budget proposal.

Dawn Rear, LIHEAP program manager in Champaign County, said LIHEAP has served thousands of people this heating season to date, and losing it "would be a big impact."

The Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program, which provides meals a day for 1,400 older folks in East Central Illinois, is partly funded with federal dollars.

But its director said this is still early in the budget process.

"At this point, we don't know how we're going to be affected, and my hope is by the time a federal budget is completed, it will provide the respect our seniors deserve," said Peace Meal Director Barbra Wylie.

Peace Meal is 40 percent funded with Older Americans Act money, 40 percent with local money — some of which comes from Community Development Block Grant funding — and 20 percent from suggested donations for the meals, Wylie said.

"Most of the people who are getting meals are hard-working people who have contributed to society," Wylie said. "They deserve the support of their communities."

Bautch said Meals on Wheels for Champaign-Urbana and Savoy would be unaffected by a federal cut. That program receives zero federal funding.

"We do receive additional federal funding through the Older Americans Act for some of our other services," she said. "I have not heard anything about whether that funding is included or impacted by the president's budget. At this point, we're still kind of in a wait-and-see on that."

Amy Brown, CEO of CRIS Healthy Aging Center, said that agency's biggest concern in the Trump budget is its Meals On Wheels program, which serves 266 meals a day and has multiple funding sources — though Older Americans Act funding is the largest one.

The agency's board will have to discuss this, she said, but to keep programs alive and healthy and people out of nursing homes, "we really have no place else to turn for these chunks of money."

Go figure

4,300: About how many people in Champaign County got help with power bills since Sept. 1, 2016, through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

1,400: Daily meals served by Peace Meal in East Central Illinois.

101,425: Hours of service that Family Service of Champaign County RSVP volunteers provided local agencies from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.