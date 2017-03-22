Area history, March 22, 2017

Today is Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, motion pictures that showed lynchings or hangings or tended to incite racial prejudice were barred under the terms of a bill passed by the Illinois House. The measure was introduced by Rep. Robert Jackson of Chicago, one of two black members of the General Assembly. It would prohibit the showing in Illinois of such pictures as "Birth of a Nation."

In 1967, the Illinois Senate, angered at the forced ouster of three University of Illinois coaches, voted to investigate the relationship between the UI and the Big Ten Conference.

In 2002, the first time around, it took a glacier to move the Sadorus Rock. This time, the 15-ton boulder was being moved with the help of a heavy crane from a site south of the Champaign County village to the Sadorus Community Park.