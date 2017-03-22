Bond set at $100,000 for Homer man charged with aggravated battery

Photo by: provided Joshua Pizell

URBANA — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a Homer man charged in connection with some incidents that left a woman injured.

Joshua Allen Pizell, 28, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Catlin-Homer Road, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery with a prior conviction for domestic battery.

Judge John Kennedy ordered that Pizell have no contact whatsoever with his alleged victim. Kennedy also ordered Pizell to wear a GPS electronic monitoring bracelet.

Pizell is due back in court on April 19.

According to a police report, officers were called to a Champaign car dealership on Monday, where a 27-year-old woman reported to be Pizell's girlfriend works.

Another employee reported the woman had come to work in her pajama pants with a black eye and injuries. The woman said her boyfriend, allegedly Pizell, battered her the night before.

According to a report from METCAD, the woman had been held against her will by Pizell until she was able to escape, go to work and get help.

When police talked to the woman, they saw that she had a puffy black right eye. The woman said she had dated Pizell for about a year. She said she had put her two kids, ages 4 and 5, to bed when Pizell arrived.

Pizell said they would play a game. If she answered a question wrong, he would throw a beer can at her. One of the cans of beer hit her in the right eye.

Pizell then allegedly punched her in the nose, causing her nose to bleed. Then he pushed her onto a couch and kicked her on her right side. Next he put both hands around her throat and began to choke her. As he continued to choke her, the woman had difficulty breathing and was feeling dizzy. He then released his grip and punched her all over her body, causing bruises and causing her to fall to the ground.

Pizell then grabbed a power drill with a drill bit, and he put the drill up to her neck and threatened her. When she tried to get away, he continued to beat her until she crawled up into a ball.

Police confirmed the victim had injuries consistent with the report she gave.

The woman told police there had been other unreported incidents of domestic violence between Pizell and her.

When police interviewed Pizell, he admitted getting into a fight with the victim, but he could not remember any details because "it was all a haze."

In 2008 Pizell was sentenced to 12 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery causing bodily harm.