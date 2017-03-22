Champaign council approves contract with union

CHAMPAIGN — The city council unanimously approved a collective bargaining agreement Tuesday that will bring raises to union workers.

The deal between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, Local 1960 calls for 3 percent pay increases in fiscal 2016 and 2017 and a 1.5 percent increase in fiscal 2018, according to a report from city human-resources director Jason Hood.

Based on current wages, the total estimated cost of the raises is $191,283 in fiscal 2016, $198,950 in fiscal 2017 and $111,180 in fiscal 2018, the report said.

The new deal also extends leave without pay beyond one eight-hour day, adds $2.50 per hour for police service representatives who conduct training and requires that a department director handle requests for a position audit.