Danville council approves increase in public-safety fee

DANVILLE — With the mayor casting the deciding vote, aldermen narrowly supported Tuesday night asking residents and businesses to pay more toward public-safety pensions, which could save some firefighters' jobs.

With the proposal needing eight votes to pass, seven of 13 aldermen voted to raise the public-safety fee to $8 per month for most residences. Mayor Scott Eisenhauer exercised his option to vote to tip the scales in favor of approval.

The additional revenue could reduce the number of firefighters — 16 — that the mayor has proposed cutting as part of the city's spending plan that will be finalized next month.

A standing-room-only crowd watched Tuesday's vote, with the back of the council chambers filled with firefighters and their supporters. During public comments, a few residents spoke against cutting firefighters, and some spoke in favor.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Pruitt told aldermen that cutting 16 firefighters would actually cost the city more financially as well as affect safety because there would be such an increase in overtime among the remaining firefighters and fewer firefighters paying into the pension fund.

"Overtime will skyrocket," he told the council, adding that there would have to be four or five firefighters called back on overtime each day and some would be working 100 hours a week. "That's not safe."

Soon after the public-safety fee vote, Alderman Sharon Pickering, who does not support cutting firefighters, asked Eisenhauer to add to the next council agenda in early April a separate vote on the proposal to cut 16 firefighters rather than making it part of the overall budget proposal.

But Eisenhauer said that would be premature, because in light of the fee increase, city officials will now bring back a different budget proposal that could change the proposed number of firefighter layoffs.

The mayor had indicated Monday that a straw poll of aldermen, measuring the level of support for proposed firefighter cuts, might occur at Tuesday night's meeting, but that did not happen.

As aldermen discussed the proposed budget at the end of the meeting, Rickey Williams Jr. said he does not support cutting 16 firefighters, especially if there's the possibility that other non-union employees could get raises in the same budget year.

Aldermen also voted Tuesday night on creating a new stormwater fee that would be assessed to all residential and commercial properties in the city. That was soundly defeated, with only two of 13 aldermen voting in favor of it.

Alderman Brenda Brown said she realized how crucial the plan is as many residences are affected by flooding, but with firefighter jobs as stake, she couldn't support both the public-safety fee increase and creating this new fee.