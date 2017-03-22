The Great Outdoors: Birding season, kayaking anglers, deer website

Photo by: Provided Jenni Crum shows off a walleye she caught in April 2014 at the Red Banks Resort on the Wolf River, in Fremont, Wis.

On Wednesdays, staff writer Tracy Crane shows her wildlife side. Email tips to tcrane@news-gazette.com.

Birding season warming up

Lifelong birder Albert Willms of Urbana participated in the weekly Audubon bird walk at Busey Woods on Sunday morning. He said they spotted about 20 species, mostly late-winter birds like woodpeckers and cardinals. But at the end of the hike near the feeders at Anita Purves Nature Center, Willms spotted an orange crowned warbler, which generally passes through Midwestern states during migration.

At ebird.com, there are photos taken Sunday by local birder Jeff Bryant, including a snapshot of a Merlin falcon atop a Sycamore tree.

"We had sort of a dull walk. Not much in the woods was different," said local birder Beth Chado, who's a volunteer at the nature center. Until they spotted the warbler. She suspects this one has been here all winter, because she first spotted him about a month ago.

Nancy Householder, a local birder who recently bought and is running Wild Birds and More in Champaign, said she spotted this past weekend a male rose-breasted grosbeak in the evening hours while walking her dog on their rural property in Champaign County.

"They're just so unique looking. The male is so pretty," said Householder, describing the male's black and white coloring with a splash of intense red on the breast.

Chado said the Audubon bird walks — 7:30 a.m. Sundays at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana — continue through the end of May.

Kayaking angler

Jenni Crum, a senior assistant director at the UI Career Center, is also an avid birder. This week, she's hoping to do some kayak fishing at Homer Lake or Dawson Lake at Moraine View State Park. The Wisconsin native and lifelong fisherman said she enjoys fishing from a kayak because it's easier to maneuver.

"I can get into all kinds of nooks and crannies," she said.

Whether fishing from a kayak or paddling for recreation or fitness, the state no longer requires non-motorized craft (kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, sail boards) to be titled or registered. But you are required to buy a water usage stamp for $6 per calendar year for each of the first three vessels and $3 each for any additional vessels.

A searchable database of vendor locations by county and city is on the IDNR website. There can also be local fees, too, depending where you're going. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District does not require other fees, stamps, stickers or licenses for their lakes. But if you're heading to Lake Vermilion or Lake Mingo in Vermilion County, you need to purchase either an $11 day pass or a $70 season pass.

White-tailed website

By April 1, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources hopes to launch a new website completely devoted to the state's white-tailed deer. The site will provide up-to-date information on deer biology, management, research and regulations, including information previously unavailable to the public:

— Search a database of deer-vehicle accidents and plot accidents on a state road map by year (2002-2012), month and day.

— Search the state's annual deer harvest data, for each county and any range of years (1989 to present), and the Illinois Department of Transportation's annual deer-vehicle accident rate data.

— There's also an online form to report sick and diseased deer, which officials hope will speed the collection and tracking of potential incidence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease and Chronic Wasting Disease among the state's deer population.