High School Confidential: Week 25

Image Gallery: News-Gazette high school correspondents » more Photo by: Holly Hart Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

New at the school this year is a 3D printer in Amanda Romine's room, where she has been teaching students and helping them create their own designs. Most recently, the Scholastic Bowl team made name tags with the printer. Pictured: junior John Lackey creating the Batman logo.

— Mary Hoffman

Bismarck-Henning

Spring sports teams have started their seasons.

— Jeanna Russell

Cerro Gordo

Last weekend's annual Alumni Tournament featured former Broncos spanning many years squaring off in basketball and volleyball.

— Emma Tuttle

Armstrong

While wearing their new "Fly High Luke Miller" T-shirts, the high school archery team took first place at a seven-team tournament in Cuba, Ill. Sophomore Aiden Cunningham finished second out of 51 boys. Junior Kyerra Townsend was first and Madison Pollitt was fourth out of 60 girls.

— Holley Hambleton

Blue Ridge

On Tuesday, the band took 10 students to perform at the annual HOIC Honor Band. The Knights combined with other conference bands at Illinois State University's Performing Arts Center.

— Kaitlyn Stephens

Centennial

The school's Art Club created and displayed murals in memory of Luke Miller, a sophomore who died earlier this month.

— Aryssa Harris

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

March's leader of the Herd recipients include Aubrie Hinchman, Stevie Dailey, Zak Dawson, Waylon Conrad and Principal Kevin Thomas.

— Mary Key

Judah Christian

Missions Week is an annual celebration of different countries and missionaries in action there. Each elementary grade picks a country, while middle school and high school students listen to speakers with mission experience. Judah teachers Dave Monreal and Shelia Kirby were among the speakers.

— Allison Conway

Heritage

Last weekend, members of Youth and Government traveled to Springfield to attempt to pass a bill that would grant a tax credit to Illinois residents paying in-state tuition for college. The bill passed in the House but was not discussed in the Senate. Senate chaplain Courtney Stewart was the Senate sponsor for this bill, and Kaylin Meister was the House sponsor. Legislative assistants Fiona Ely and Gracyn Allen were asked to be personal assistants to the youth governor and performed tasks such as managing the governor's schedule. Chaperones for the trip were retired history teacher Tim Rowell and his wife, Cathy.

— Sofie Schwink

Shiloh

The school's FFA banquet — for members and their families — is Wednesday night. Also, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America will be holding a breakfast casserole meal for students, faculty and the community on Wednesday morning.

— Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

The school's Rube Goldberg team, sponsored by teacher Lianne Rash, took part in a competition on March 10. The machine had a Harry Potter theme and accomplished the goal of putting a band-aid on.

— Zea Maroon

Rantoul

The Drama Club's spring musical — "Zombie Prom" — took center stage. It included students from all grades and featured Jesse Padilla, Seth Sprandel, Hanna Jones and Vincent Beard as the lead actors.

— Natalie Vaughan

Unity

Track and field hosted a combine for all the high school students, who were able to see how they stacked up against each other in bench press, broad jump, vertical jump and 40-meter dash. "We're trying to encourage more students to participate in Unity's athletic programs," head track coach Tim Gateley said.

— Leah Gateley

Tuscola

On Saturday, 20 girls will compete in the 2017 Miss Tuscola Pageant (6 p.m., $5 admission). Denise Groves and Emily Hallet are in charge of running the pageant, and Emily Romine has been very helpful in strengthening the talents of all these young women. Miss Tuscola 2016, Madeline Clabaugh, will be giving up her title to one of six candidates.

— Ashley Mattingly

Villa Grove

While spring sports like track, softball and baseball got off to a weather-delayed start, the band went to the LOVC concert and performed a number of pieces. Also, the Science Club conducted its first blood drive last Friday, with many students participating.

— Karlee Reardon

Uni High

Senior Jonah Herzog, juniors Rahi Miraftab-Salo and Noah Blue, sophomore Ethan Soloveychik, freshman Mariano Herrera and sub-freshman Joel Armas participated in the Mr. Universe contest Friday, organized by the Spring Initiative Club and hosted by junior Asante Woods. Each student was asked to make a grand entry, answer questions, showcase a talent and garner crowd affection. Soloveychik won with an impressive and funny guitar-plus-song performance and an entry on a kick scooter. Money from ticket sales went to Spring Initiative, an educational program in Clarksdale, Miss.

— Sankhya Hirani

Westville

Students and teachers celebrated Pi Day (March 14) by giving the students and teachers the chance to pie teachers and principals. Money raised during this event goes toward post prom.

— Bailei Lankster