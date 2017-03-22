Michigan man arrested after gun found in car on I-57
URBANA — A Michigan man is due back in court on May 9 after state troopers found an allegedly stolen, loaded gun in his car.
Nelson Javier Valentin-Caban, 25, of Detroit was charged on Monday with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cannabis, possession of incomplete assignment of title of a vehicle, driving 80 mph in a 70-mph zone and not having a driver's license.
Valentin-Caban's bond was set at $30,000.
According to a state police report, state troopers pulled over a southbound 2002 Volvo driven by Valentin-Caban just north of the Market Street exit on Interstate 57 in rural Champaign at 12:41 a.m. Sunday. Valentin-Caban was unable to produce a driver's license.
When a trooper detected the odor of cannabis coming from the car, the vehicle was searched.
Police found some suspected cannabis in the center console.
In a pouch attached to the driver's seat, police found a loaded revolver that they said had been reported stolen in Detroit.
As a result, police arrested Valentin-Caban.
