Monticello Spanish students trade stories with peers in Seville

Photo by: Provided Monticello High School Spanish III students show letters they received from their pen pals in Seville, Spain.

MONTICELLO — It's unique in the digital age to see high school students excited about snail mail.

But when handwritten letters arrived from their pen pals, it was a like a party for Monticello High School's third-year Spanish students.

"It was so exciting. I felt like a little kid on Christmas," said junior Alysa Hamilton, one of 55 Spanish III students who exchanged letters with counterparts in Seville, Spain.

Initiated this year by Spanish teacher Chelsea Ehrhardt, the project serves several purposes.

"For me, it was fun, because everybody is writing in their second language, and so we get to learn everything from the culture of these students to what it's like to learn another language," she said.

Monticello students composed letters in December — in Spanish, of course — which were sent to a class taught by a colleague Ehrhardt met while teaching in that country.

Then came the wait for their amigos por correspondencia to respond — in English, of course. Ehrhardt said she felt that made the letters more meaningful.

"So much is done digitally now that it's kind of fun to just actually wait in suspense for a letter," she said. "That's kind of a lost art.

"It was exciting to get a letter in the mail," said junior Faith Rund, who like many of the students has also become friends with her pen pal on social media.

The teacher in Spain, Alberto Hernndez, took the time to pair up his students with their Monticello peers according to common interests, so they'd have something to talk about.

For example, junior cross-country runner Alex Helmuth was thrilled to find his pen pal was also a runner.

"It was pretty cool when I got the letter and he shared pictures of him running," said the junior.

But differences have also helped bond students on different continents.

"I think it's interesting to see that you share the same interests and daily activities, yet it's interesting to see how different you are in their school and in their town," junior Olivia Bales said.

Those differences include a lack of dances at the Spanish school ("they're kind of jealous of that," Ehrhardt said), and not being able to drive at age 16.

"I can't imagine not being able to drive," Hamilton said.

Helmuth pointed out that having other forms of transportation available in the larger town of Seville could be the reason.

On the other hand, Monticello students are a bit envious of a three-day break their Spanish counterparts receive as part of an annual celebration.

Blake Johnson noted the Spanish students are a bit more informal in their letters, using Internet slang like "lol" and "XD" to represent humor.

After receiving her letter back, Hamilton completely bought into the multifaceted benefit of having a pen pal in Spain.

"It was the exposure to another culture, because I have lived in Monticello my whole life, so I don't get that opportunity a lot. I really connected with my pen pal. We're friends on social media now," she said.

Students are working final drafts of their next letter, to be sent this week.

Then the long wait for a response starts all over.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.com.