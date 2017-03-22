Top of the Morning, March 22, 2017

Photo by: Provided Armstrong-Potomac’s archery team will compete at this weekend’s state tournament in Springfield wearing uniforms designed to honor Centennial High School student Luke Miller, who died March 11. Other Related Content High School Confidential: Week 25

On Wednesdays, our student correspondents deliver High School Confidential. Here's more on today's submission from Armstrong senior Holley Hambleton:

Armstrong-Potomac's archery team will compete at this weekend's state tournament in Springfield wearing uniforms designed to honor the late Luke Miller.

The shirts — featuring Centennial's navy and Columbia blue instead of A-P purple — combine the Trojans logo and the words "Fly High Luke Miller."

Mr. Miller, a 15-year-old sophomore at Centennial, died March 11.

"Luke was a great kid who was always willing to help out and put a smile on your face. He was a fantastic archer," A-P coach Lauren Hawker said. "A lot of our kids looked up to him, and his death hit them very hard. We wanted to show Centennial that we're here for them through this."

Donations from A-P team members and their families made the T-shirts possible, Hawker said.

"We see the same teams nearly every weekend from the first of the year through late March," Hawker said. "Over time, all the schools have become like an extended family. We celebrate the high points together and pick each other up through the low points."