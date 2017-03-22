UPDATE: I-74 accident scene cleared
10:30 a.m. update
The accident scene has been cleared and all lanes are open.
A multi-vehicle crash has resulted in a lane closure on Interstate 74 westbound near milepost 184 just east of the Cunningham Avenue exit in Urbana.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane as state police tend to the scene.
