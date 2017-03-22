Women’s clothing store coming to Market Place in April

CHAMPAIGN — A new women’s clothing store is opening in April at Market Place mall.

Dry Goods, an offshoot of department store Von Maur, will open in the Macy’s wing of the mall, Market Place General Manager Dennis Robertson said.

It will take the place of children’s clothing store Justice, which moved to a new location in the Bergner’s wing.

Dry Goods sells contemporary clothing targeted at young women in a store with a vintage, turn-of-the-century aesthetic.

There are four other locations in Illinois, all in the Chicago suburbs. It has opened 20 stores in six Midwestern states since the brand launched in 2010.