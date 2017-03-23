Historic site in Lerna seeks volunteers
LERNA (AP) — State officials will offer training to people who want to offer volunteer help at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site .
The site is looking for people who want to participate in living history, serve as tour guides, work in the visitor center or gift shop or contribute behind the scenes.
The training sessions will be April 1 and 2. Lerna is in Coles County, 100 miles southwest of Springfield.
Many volunteer roles are seasonal. They generally run from May to October. But there are opportunities to participate year-round.
Those interested in living history roles should take part both days. Others should attend only on April 1.
The site was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln's father and stepmother.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.