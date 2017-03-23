Historic site in Lerna seeks volunteers

LERNA (AP) — State officials will offer training to people who want to offer volunteer help at the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site .

The site is looking for people who want to participate in living history, serve as tour guides, work in the visitor center or gift shop or contribute behind the scenes.

The training sessions will be April 1 and 2. Lerna is in Coles County, 100 miles southwest of Springfield.

Many volunteer roles are seasonal. They generally run from May to October. But there are opportunities to participate year-round.

Those interested in living history roles should take part both days. Others should attend only on April 1.

The site was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln's father and stepmother.