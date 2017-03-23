More kids can get Head Start thanks to move

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Omnia Elsokary enjoys the slide at Head Start's outdoor playground in Urbana on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Improvements will be made to the playground, which is part of the former Happi House. Image

URBANA — After a little rearranging and a couple fresh coats of paint, the Urbana Head Start program can now accept nearly double the amount of low-income children it was serving last year.

The Urbana program opened the doors to its new facility on East Mumford Drive — in the old Happi House Learning Center — last month, and has since gone from a 76-student enrollment to a little more than 100 toddlers and preschoolers. The new facility features nine classrooms, four more than what was available at the school's former home on South Webber Street, and the program is now licensed to serve 140 children.

"All of our additional spots have been offered out at this point, we're just waiting on paperwork. We've got new kids coming in every day," said Kelli White, the assistant site director for the Urbana program.

The Regional Planning Commission — which runs Head Start and is overseen by the Champaign County Board — has been searching for a new facility for several years, according to Brandi Granse, the early childhood division director for the RPC and Head Start director for Champaign County. The former Webber Street home was old and required a lot of funding for repairs. Plus, there was no room for expansion.

The owner of Happi House put the building on the market last year, after deciding to sell the business and relocate outside the state, giving Head Start a "key-turn ready" facility for relocation, White said.

The building is now owned by Illinois Ventures Capitol Association. Head Start rents it for about $24,000 more than what it was paying for its previous facility, Granse said.

That's a drop in the bucket of the program's annual budget (about $6.9 million), which is used to operate and staff four Head Start facilities in Champaign County — in Urbana, Champaign, Savoy and Rantoul. The majority of the program's funding comes from the Illinois State Board of Education and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The relocation was paid for by an expansion grant from the ISBE, Granse said.

As a former day care facility, there wasn't a whole lot Head Start had to do to get the building ready for its grand opening in February. It came with a library, fully-stocked with books, playground equipment and child-sized bathrooms. It was even decorated for youngsters.

With nine classrooms — two of which are Early Head Start rooms, for infants to 3-year-olds — the program has been able to add staff, as well. Each Head Start classroom has three adults — a certified teacher, a Head Start teacher and an aide. The same goes for the Early classrooms, which come with two Head Start teachers and an aide.

"It's well above and beyond licensing standards," White said.

The school now offers expanded educational hours, as well. Students are in school for six hours instead of three-and-a-half, at no cost to families. There's also a 10-hour option available for families eligible for the Child Care Resource Service, Granse said.

Each classroom has access to a "Jack and Jill" restroom, interest areas, dramatic play areas, block building space, art, and an exterior door that connects to the playground. On top of that, they're more spacious than what teachers like Sara Stimson had at the Webber Street facility.

"We got to set up a really warm, inviting atmosphere for the kids," she said. "We utilize the space well and the easy access to the playground is wonderful. The kids love it. They like how all their old toys and books and materials from the other building are here now. They were all kind of amazed about that, that all their stuff was here. They've handled the transition really well."

Other perks of the bigger facility: It's accessible and ADA-compliant and features: a kitchen that will eventually be renovated for cooking, a laundry facility, a library, offices at the front of the building and a multipurpose room, which will be used for indoor recess, events and family meetings, White said. It'll also give the kids more space to develop important "physical gross motor" skills, according to Stimson.

"The importance of this new center cannot be overstated," Granse said. "We're really excited."