Owner of World Harvest, Strawberry Fields merging his markets

URBANA — Two familiar local brands will move into one space next month, when World Harvest becomes Strawberry Fields' next-door neighbor at 306 W. Springfield Ave., Urbana.

The merger of the Champaign international food store and the Urbana natural foods store makes sense, their owner says, since many of Mohammad Al-Heeti's customers shop at both of his businesses, now separated by a little more than a mile.

"After talking to a lot of them, they thought I would do it from the beginning, when I took over Strawberry Fields" in 2015, Al-Heeti said Wednesday.

The combined store will retain both names, and the stores will be "side by side," Al-Heeti said, though there won't be a dividing line between them.

The Urbana location was the better fit for the merger, he said, because of its bigger space and "very accessible" parking lot.

To make room, Al-Heeti said some products will be removed that aren't selling well, though no product categories are going to be eliminated.

"Anything that's doing well, we'll keep it," he said, adding that there's a "good amount of overlap" in what the two stores sell.

Vitamins and supplements will remain, as will the World Harvest cheese deli and the Strawberry Fields cafe.

While mergers often mean layoffs, that's not the case here. Al-Heeti said all 25 employees between the both stores will retain their jobs.

When World Harvest leaves its location since 2000 — at 519 E. University Ave., C — Al-Heeti said he doesn't know what will replace it.

"It will not be difficult to find somebody to take that place," he said. It's "a very prime location."

Since reopening in 2015, Strawberry Fields has been doing "fine," Al-Heeti said. "We're sustaining ourselves, have more people coming and enjoying the cafe and the bakery."

Strawberry Fields has been around since 1974, with various owners through the years.