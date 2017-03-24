Bristol Place community plan open to ideas

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Boarded-up homes and an Apostolic church line Bellefontaine Street in the Bristol Park neighborhood in Champaign on Thursday.

CHAMPAIGN — A roundabout, community clubhouse and even a neighborhood name change could be part of the upcoming Bristol Place redevelopment project.

Project developer Jim Roberts, with AHDVS LLC, met Thursday with the project's steering committee and area residents to get input on an initial site plan for half the neighborhood — the part contained between Roper Street and Bradley Avenue.

The Bristol Place Master Development Agreement was approved by the city council in February. In June, a final vote will be held on adding a site plan into the overall agreement.

If that's approved, the city will be able to apply for project funding — Roberts said the goal is an estimated $22 million — from the Illinois Housing Development Authority by the June 23 deadline.

Roberts said the site plan discussed is the "first evolution as we start to apply construction and engineering values to the site." It has the neighborhood containing single-family, townhome and duplex properties with either two, three or four bedrooms throughout. He said there will be slab foundations instead of crawl spaces because it's more affordable to not drill underground.

"I don't like a block as a group of beige homes with the same rough lines and same porches," Roberts said. "I think that's a lack of effort. No two homes (in Bristol) will have the same color schemes and architecture features."

Mark Carlson with Carlson Construction said he's envisioning "stately-looking single-family homes with big front porches," in addition to garages on each property. He said right now the plan is to have 75 percent rear-loading garages and the rest placed in front. For street parking, he would contain cars by limiting it to one side. Carlson noted that there will be a trade-off between the amount of neighborhood green space and parking, and he said meeting attendees would have to indicate which is more important to them.

To control traffic, Roberts said he wants a roundabout on Clock Street and speed bumps scattered throughout.

"All of this is done to make sure we have a safe, walkable community and not a raceway," Roberts said. The community clubhouse is being proposed for hosting events and fostering neighbor connections.

In addition, Roberts said handicapped-accessibility and energy-efficient appliances are being integrated into the majority of the properties' plans.

Some meeting attendees were concerned about noise and vibrations coming from Illinois Central Railroad, which runs through the neighborhood between Oak and Chestnut streets.

Christopher Billing, the project's civil engineer, said there could be a nearby earth berm — a mound of soil, eventually covered by vegetation — that absorbs sound and causes noise to bounce up and over houses. He also said affected houses could have sound-absorbing glass in the windows.

Carlson said homes will be placed far enough away from the railroad so that vibrations don't cause foundation cracking.

When it comes to affordability, Roberts said he will work with a local bank that can teach the residents how to afford housing and build good credit. He also has a program that will provide discounts for good stewardship and long-tenure residents. The new neighborhood will contain homes for rent and ownership.

Meeting attendee Ann Johnson suggested that the neighborhood or a part of it be named after her brother, John Lee Johnson, who worked to help the poor throughout Champaign and Urbana. Roberts said he was very open to the idea and will be considering it.

Input meetings will continue monthly until the end of summer, Roberts said. Properties currently in the Bristol area are on track to be acquired, relocated and demolished by the end of the year.