Clergy corner, March 24, 2017

Long ago, a wise clergy member gave MOTHER BETH MAYNARD a few words of advice about how to survive the Sabbath, telling her that "every one hour of work takes two hours of effort out of you."

"In my first few years as a priest, I arrived home so exhausted that I always took a nap after lunch, but I've grown used to the expenditure of energy now," says the veteran rector at Champaign's Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church.

No matter the denomination, being in charge of a church means one long Sunday, we found when we asked 17 local faith leaders to describe their days.

5:30 A.M. Up and at 'em, JASON BRAATEN. "I have this dream, recurring periodically, that I walk into church just as the service is about to begin," says Tuscola Immanuel Lutheran's pastor. Hence, the three alarms blaring at this time every Sunday.

6:15 A.M. Rise and shine, GEORGE DESMOND. "I move kind of slow in the morning, so it takes a little while for me to get my morning coffee, get dressed and off to my services," says the Danville police officer-turned-United Methodist minister. With an 8:30 service in Gifford and a 10 a.m. 13 miles away in Potomac, it's a crammed morning. "When I drive past Armstrong, I start praying to God for my churches and my two services," says Desmond, whose car radio is tuned into Enlighten Radio, the southern gospel channel on SiriusXM.

6:45 A.M. First thing KEITH THOMAS does when he reports to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist? "Hit the power button on my Keurig. Dark roast is a must."

7 A.M. No Sunday coffee for ADAM TAUBERT. "There is enough excitement on God's special day," says the First Baptist of Hoopeston pastor, who also passes on a big breakfast. "Some may know: It's hard to preach on a full stomach."

7:30 A.M. It's off to First Baptist of Champaign for RON McDUGLE, following a "quickie breakfast" (Jimmy Dean egg and sausage croissant sandwich), a final review of his sermon notes and a prayer "that God will give life to the words I will speak."

7:45 A.M. In between a couple strong cups of coffee and making copies of his sermon to hand out at Hessel Park Christian, TIM BOSSENBROEK likes to catch "The Puzzle with Will Shortz" on NPR.

8 A.M. Among Villa Grove Christian Pastor MIKE ZYLSTRA's pre-service rituals: "I always read the Sunday comics before heading off to the church. We only live a short distance from the church building so I always walk, wearing my suit and tie — winter, summer, even in the rain."

10 A.M. The single Sunday service begins at Copper Creek Church. This is the easy part of Pastor SCOTT KEEBLE's day. For the two hours leading up to it, he and a devoted group of volunteers convert part of the Stephens Family YMCA into a house of worship. "We set up a couple hundred chairs, big sound system, curtains, screens, banners and kids' classrooms. We also make a bunch of coffee."

10:30 A.M. CHRIS REPP's second service of the morning at Champaign's Grace Lutheran could involve double duty: "Recently I've been singing with the choir, since they have been short on tenors. That has necessitated some extra running around" — up to the choir loft, then back down front. "We have joked about putting in a zip line."

NOON. The earliest MICHAEL CONDOS ever eats on Sundays. "The Eastern Orthodox Church requires fasting from midnight to receive Holy Communion, so I am not allowed to drink coffee or eat breakfast," says the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox priest, who starts his church day with preparatory prayers at 7:15 a.m. and ends at 11:45 a.m.

1:20 P.M. After a marathon morning, MAGGIE FALENSCHEK gets to say a quick hello to husband NIKOLI. They won't meet again until around 8:45, when he wraps up pastoral duties at The Lutheran Church of Mahomet and she's done leading an evening discussion with the "amazing" students at Urbana St. Matthew Lutheran.

2 P.M. The Chambanavoy Gaming Group — of which Bement UMC Pastor AMOS DILLMAN is a member — meets at Riggs Brewery to play board games. "I like to burn my brain," says Dillman, who after presiding over services Saturday night and Sunday morning enjoys a good game of Great Western Trail, Terraforming Mars or A Feast for Odin.

2:30 P.M. Nap time for TRAVIS ANDERSON's two toddlers, so the pastor at Bismarck's Northside Church of Christ usually joins in between lunch with church members and a second round of preaching at 6 p.m. worship.

5 P.M. Closing time at the Danville YMCA, where RANDY ROBINSON likes to get in a few miles on the treadmill in between three services at St. James UMC and a relaxing evening with wife Laura. "I've been an avid walker since 2004," he says.

8 P.M. After a long day, nothing beats a quiet night with your spouse at home, says Mahomet Grace Church Pastor ANDREW POWELL, be it watching Masterpiece Theatre on PBS ("my wife is English," says the Rev. Repp) or feasting on the family's favorite comfort food ("like pizza and pizza, or pizza," says the Rev. McDugle).

10 P.M. "Swamp People" airs on the History Channel. That's must-see TV for Arkansas-born Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Pastor RICKEY PARKS many Sunday nights following an afternoon that could include visiting the sick, catching another church service, dinner and the occasional nap.