Davis: 'Disappointed' in many GOP colleagues for not backing health care bill

What state lawmakers and other notables are saying about Friday’s news — the House Republican health care bill didn’t receive the support it needed, paving the way for Obamacare to remain the law of the land for at least the foreseeable future:

— Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville, whose congressional district includes Champaign-Urbana: “Today, I was prepared to govern on behalf of my constituents who have been telling me for the last four years that Obamacare is not working. I was proud to be part of the negotiations with President Trump and my colleagues that allowed this bill to address the concerns I have heard from many of my constituents over the years — some of the issues expressed by hospitals, community health centers and others — but health care is a complicated issue. It will take all of us willing to set politics aside and look beyond the next election to make it work for those struggling to pay their health care bill each month.

“I’m disappointed in my Democrat colleagues in the House and Senate who refuse to be part of the discussion on fixing a law that many in their own party have said is not working. I have heard a lot of talk about the need to fix problems like 18 of the 23 Obamacare insurance co-ops failing, leaving millions without insurance, premium costs rising upwards of 55 percent in Illinois, and deductibles that leave people with insurance they can’t afford to use, but no solutions.

“When President Obama was in office, I reached across the aisle multiple times to author and support legislation to improve Obamacare but the fact is, this law is collapsing so now I expect my Democrat colleagues to do the same and work with us. They have a choice: either be part of the solution or watch as millions more lose their coverage and prices continue to increase for their constituents.

“At the same time, I’m disappointed in many of my Republican colleagues for failing to support a good bill backed by President Trump and many others. I came here to govern and I’m disappointed that we came up short. I have always said I will do whatever necessary to fix our broken health care system and will continue to do that.”

— Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin: “Republicans have spent seven years posturing and misleading the public about the Affordable Care Act. Today, their frantic attempt to ram through a half-baked bill repealing health care for millions of Americans fell flat.

“Republicans must put repeal behind them now and work with Democrats to improve — not destroy — America’s health care system.”

— Republican U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, who represents Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, which includes Danville, Rantoul, Tuscola and a number of other area communities: “I’ve strongly opposed the Affordable Care Act’s mandates, middle-class tax hikes, and expensive one-size-fits-all health insurance plans since Day 1. My constituents have judged that law, and the more than 60 votes I’ve cast to repeal and replace it, through seven years and four election cycles.

“They’ve rendered their judgement: Obamacare has failed.

“As we all saw this week, moving bills through the legislative process is hard. But that’s a feature, not a flaw, of our constitutional republic. While I’m disappointed in today’s outcome, my commitment to my constituents to follow through on the promise I made to provide relief from Obamacare is as strong as ever.”

— Laura MacCleery, Vice President of Policy for Consumer Reports: “The American Health Care Act was pulled from the floor because it is a hugely flawed bill that would do nothing to lower health care costs for Americans. This legislation would be a disaster for our health system — raising premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, gutting coverage for our most vulnerable and leaving tens of millions without any coverage at all, all while giving the wealthy billion-dollar tax breaks.

“The attempt to rush it through the legislative process without any hearings or input from a broad group of stakeholders was as misguided as the legislation itself.

“We are hopeful that today will be a wake-up call for Congress. Americans deserve real improvements to the care and coverage essential to our health and lives, not hurried, partisan politics.”

— The National Farmers Union: “Today’s decision to pull the American Health Care Act highlights a host of concerns the American people have with this failed legislation. The AHCA would have had serious negative impacts on millions of people’s access to affordable health insurance coverage, particularly family farmers, ranchers and rural citizens. As such, NFU applauds the withdrawal of the bill.

“NFU stood specifically against the capping of Medicaid, which is especially beneficial to rural communities. Rural enrollment in Medicaid is higher than in urban America, and rural hospitals are more dependent on Medicare and Medicaid payments than their urban counterparts.

“Finally, the bill’s structure of tax credits and premium subsidies stood to be detrimental to both younger and older farmers. The subsidy system was based on a person’s age, rather than income, which would hurt younger farmers. The bill also would have eased restrictions on what insurance companies can charge older customers, allowing rates for older farmers to skyrocket.

“We are pleased to see this flawed legislation withdrawn — hopefully for good.”