Durbin: 'Half-baked' GOP health care bill got outcome it deserved

What state lawmakers and other notables are saying about Friday’s news — the House Republican health care bill didn’t receive the support it needed, paving the way for Obamacare to remain the law of the land for at least the foreseeable future:

— Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin: “Republicans have spent seven years posturing and misleading the public about the Affordable Care Act. Today, their frantic attempt to ram through a half-baked bill repealing health care for millions of Americans fell flat.

“Republicans must put repeal behind them now and work with Democrats to improve — not destroy — America’s health care system.”

— Republican Rep. John Shimkus, who represents Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, which includes Danville, Rantoul, Tuscola and a number of other area communities: “I’ve strongly opposed the Affordable Care Act’s mandates, middle-class tax hikes, and expensive one-size-fits-all health insurance plans since Day 1. My constituents have judged that law, and the more than 60 votes I’ve cast to repeal and replace it, through seven years and four election cycles.

“They’ve rendered their judgement: Obamacare has failed.

“As we all saw this week, moving bills through the legislative process is hard. But that’s a feature, not a flaw, of our constitutional republic. While I’m disappointed in today’s outcome, my commitment to my constituents to follow through on the promise I made to provide relief from Obamacare is as strong as ever.”

— Laura MacCleery, Vice President of Policy for Consumer Reports: “The American Health Care Act was pulled from the floor because it is a hugely flawed bill that would do nothing to lower health care costs for Americans. This legislation would be a disaster for our health system — raising premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, gutting coverage for our most vulnerable and leaving tens of millions without any coverage at all, all while giving the wealthy billion-dollar tax breaks.

“The attempt to rush it through the legislative process without any hearings or input from a broad group of stakeholders was as misguided as the legislation itself.

“We are hopeful that today will be a wake-up call for Congress. Americans deserve real improvements to the care and coverage essential to our health and lives, not hurried, partisan politics.”

— The National Farmers Union: “Today’s decision to pull the American Health Care Act highlights a host of concerns the American people have with this failed legislation. The AHCA would have had serious negative impacts on millions of people’s access to affordable health insurance coverage, particularly family farmers, ranchers and rural citizens. As such, NFU applauds the withdrawal of the bill.

“NFU stood specifically against the capping of Medicaid, which is especially beneficial to rural communities. Rural enrollment in Medicaid is higher than in urban America, and rural hospitals are more dependent on Medicare and Medicaid payments than their urban counterparts.

“Finally, the bill’s structure of tax credits and premium subsidies stood to be detrimental to both younger and older farmers. The subsidy system was based on a person’s age, rather than income, which would hurt younger farmers. The bill also would have eased restrictions on what insurance companies can charge older customers, allowing rates for older farmers to skyrocket.

“We are pleased to see this flawed legislation withdrawn — hopefully for good.”