Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Mother Beth Maynard, rector at Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church in Champaign, reviews chants for the liturgy in the Lady Chapel at the church on Tuesday March 21, 2017.

MY SUNDAY: Beth Maynard, Rector, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church of Champaign

The alarm goes off at 6:10 a.m.

And then the fun starts, Mother Beth writes:

— I go downstairs and put on water to boil, and spoon some fair trade coffee from Common Ground into the French press. Once it's ready, I go sit in an armchair that looks out the window, load St. Bede's Breviary on my smartphone, and read Morning Prayer while drinking coffee.

After that, I'll eat a bowl of cereal or some yogurt. I try to get in about a half an hour of silent prayer before I leave, which I've come to realize is probably the most important thing I can do to get ready for Sunday.

— I get to church around 7:30. That's a sentence I could have written anytime in the last 22 years, since 8 a.m. Masses are so common in the Episcopal Church.

— Staying hydrated is important! I try to remind myself to keep drinking water whenever I have a break all morning.

— On a typical Sunday, I celebrate and preach at two Masses, though our Deacon Chris Hopkins is in the pulpit about once a month. Many times, I teach an adult class in between.

— After the late Mass, I spend time over coffee with whoever stays to hang out and build community. Sometimes, there will be another responsibility such as a hospital visit or a lunch appointment, but usually I go home by about noon.

— I chant the second Mass, so if I'm not teaching in between the services, I might look over the notes when there has been a change in the music or when a particular prayer is tricky.

— Lunch is either made for me by my husband Mark Dirksen (the best clergy spouse on earth), or consists of whatever leftovers are the easiest to get on a plate. We both usually read The News-Gazette and the Chicago Tribune over lunch.

— An early clergy mentor of mine used to say that on Sunday, every one hour of work takes two hours of effort out of you. In my first few years as a priest, I arrived home so exhausted that I always took a nap after lunch, but I've grown used to the expenditure of energy now. Still, the next few hours are definitely recovery time.

— I'll often go to the gym sometime Sunday afternoon, which is a way both of recharging after the morning and of getting ready for the week to come.

— I will usually scan social media to see how some of my colleagues' Sundays went. I might skim a sermon by a friend on the same lectionary text I used, look at some pictures from an adult forum or a baptism, or join in a discussion about how various people reacted to something in the day's liturgy. I get a sense of community with Episcopal priests all over the country this way.

— Sometimes, I go back to the church for a Sunday evening event, like when we're having one of our 1662 Evensongs. Right now, there is a Lenten supper and Christian formation program Sunday evenings that I get to lead.

— I am upstairs and winding down by 9 p.m. Monday is a work day, and full of things to follow up on from Sunday's experience.