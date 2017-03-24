Photo by: Provided Maggie and Nikoli Falenschek

MY SUNDAY: Maggie Falenschek, Pastor, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Urbana

The Rev. Maggie Falenschek's working weekend starts Saturday with a long run, a little polishing of her sermon and a 5 p.m. service.

Sunday is a marathon for the avid runner, who shared her schedule with us:

— 5:30 a.m. My alarm goes off but rarely do I pop right up ready for the day!

— 5:45 a.m. Roll out of bed, get ready, take the dogs outside, drink a big glass of water and grab something quick for breakfast.

— 6:30 a.m. Out the door! If I am feeling generous with myself, I'll stop and get a coffee on the way to church.

— 7 a.m. I am usually at church no later than 7 a.m. on a Sunday. I spend the first hour reviewing my sermon and the liturgy, warming up my voice if I am chanting that day, setting up classrooms and turning on all of the lights in our children's wing.

— 8 a.m. Greet those who have arrived early to help out! Make sure everything is ready to go in the sanctuary: If I am preaching that day, I'll put my sermon and Bible on the pulpit; if I am presiding, I'll make sure the liturgy is on the altar-table (and on the right page).

— 8:15 a.m. Check in with our student acolytes (they rock!) and head to the sacristy to get all of my churchy garb on.

— 8:25 a.m. Final check of the liturgy with Pastor Bob (my colleague) and pray with those who are helping to lead worship that day.

— 8:30 a.m. Worship!

— 9:45 a.m. Greet the congregation, then run back down to the sacristy to de-vest.

— 9:50 a.m. Run. I am usually literally running at this point, to the classrooms!

— 9:55 a.m. Teaching/leading our awesome middle school students!

— 10:45 a.m. If I am preaching that weekend, I'll head back to the sanctuary to lead our second Sunday worship service. If not, I'll do some work in my office or connect with anyone I need to connect with.

— 11:45 a.m. Greet the congregation and spend some time in my office reflecting on the week, finishing up any work that needs to be done, and getting ready for the week that is to come.

— 1 p.m. Head home!

— 1:20 p.m. Eat lunch/dinner/lunner? (I am usually really hungry at this point). Take a nap, drool all over my pillow (TMI?). Take the dogs for a quick walk. Lounge! Say a quick hello to my spouse, Nikoli, who is also a Pastor (Lutheran Church of Mahomet) and is usually running around like crazy on Sundays, too!

— 5 p.m. Head back to church to get ready for evening programing.

— 6:30 p.m. Lead discussion and activities for our amazing high school students.

— 8:15 p.m. Before heading home for the day, I usually spend a a few minutes in silence in my office, just staring at the wall ... call it a "spiritual practice"?

— 8:45 p.m. Arrive home, collapse on the couch with Nikoli, who is usually just arriving home too.

— 9:30 p.m. Saunter up to bed and call it a day!