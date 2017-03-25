Area history, March 25, 2017

Today is Saturday, March 25, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson has signed an executive order directing the authorized enlistment of the United States Navy strength to 87,000 men. And the entire Illinois National Guard will be ordered to mobilize within 10 days, it was predicted today by Illinois Adjutant General Dickson. That includes 19,822 officers and men.

In 1967, the University of Illinois' "friend" in Big Ten meetings was the University of Michigan, according to a story in the Chicago American. Michigan was the only Big Ten school to plead for a lesser penalty than the dismissal of coaches Pete Elliott, Harry Combes and Howard Braun. At first it was reported that Ohio State had cast the dissenting vote. Michigan faculty representative Marcus Plant admitted that the Michigan athletic board thought the removal of the coaches "was too extreme a penalty."

In 2002, the rebuilding of a Champaign neighborhood could begin next month as the Champaign City Council prepares to take action on the Taylor Thomas Hoes project. It has been proposed that up to 15 single-family homes could be built on the site between 4th and 5th streets on Bradley Avenue.