Champaign District 2 candidates differ on priorities

CHAMPAIGN — The race for Champaign's District 2 city council seat pits a 32-year incumbent and pipe shop manager against the owner of a personal training business with a master's in social work.

In one of two seats that will be contested in the April 4 consolidated election, veteran council member Michael La Due will face political newcomer Alicia Beck.

Their backgrounds are as different as their priorities for what they'd do if elected in 10 days.

Beck said she has prepared for the role with her experience in nonprofits, small business ownership and from being the assistant dean for advancement for the University of Illinois School of Social Work.

Now the owner of B Fit Training, 105 S. Walnut St., C, Beck said she has lived in Champaign for about 12 years. She earned her bachelor's degree at Knox College in Galesburg and a master's from the University of Kentucky.

"I have diverse professional experience to inform decisions and the process of communication with constituents," Beck said. "I've work in policy and advocacy at the local and federal level so I understand how legislation works at those levels."

La Due, who received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from the UI, is the longest-serving member in the history of the city council.

He emphasized his years of experience as a valuable asset.

"I understand relationships with departments and the efforts they undertake jointly and separately," he said. "I have a vision for the city that's integrated with services the city offers residents and potential investors."

Beck said her top priority would be to improve the city's communication with constituents.

She noted that, during public input time at council meetings, those who want their voices to be heard are relegated to only providing thoughts, instead of having actual conversations with council members.

"I'm dedicated to giving the opportunity to people in my district and greater Champaign to provide input and reflect on decisions undertaken by council ... to find out what their concerns are," Beck said. "I also want better electronic communication."

To accomplish this, Beck said she would regularly hold forums and similar events for the public to meet with council members in small groups. She said she'd use her $5,000 council stipend to pay for both that and for improving the city's electronic communication.

La Due said his main focus for the district would be to encourage council members and city staff to modify the design standards for redeveloping multi-family housing, where zoning allows, in the Old Town Neighborhood.

"I want to establish tighter standards for redevelopment that are more accepted," La Due said. "We've got precedent for that kind of thing — we've designed standards for redevelopment downtown."

This issue will be discussed by the council in about six weeks, La Due said, because he got enough member signatures on a petition to do so.