Champaign school board to vote on property purchases

CHAMPAIGN — The next step in the $87.1 million plan to build a 21st century Central High School could come in two days.

On Monday night, the Unit 4 school board will vote on whether to purchase four properties in Central's longtime neighborhood. The district has held real-estate option agreements on all four since January 2016, 10 months before voters gave the green light to a six-school referendum.

The buildings are a series of homes, owned by the Hurst family, that have been rented out as apartments: 603 W. Church St. (known as the Burnham Mansion), 606 W. Park St., 201 N. Lynn St. and 203 N. Lynn St.

Once approved, the board will have to decide whether the properties will be demolished or moved in order to carry out the expansion and renovation of Central. The board has committed to working with local preservation groups to explore the possibility of moving the homes or salvaging them before demolition.

Last January, the school board voted to pay $10,000 to the Hurst family to hold the properties for 18 months. The board also struck similar option agreements on at least 10 other properties surrounding the school, as part of the Central expansion plan.

The total asking price for the four Hurst homes is $1.7 million. The district can apply half of the $10,000 holding fee toward the purchase, according to the terms of the agreements.

The owner will continue to rent out the properties until August 2017.

The board also plans to vote on the outright purchase of a home near Dr. Howard Elementary School — at 1203 West Park Ave. — board President Chris Kloeppel said. The total cost of that property was not yet available on Friday.

Unit 4 bought an option agreement on a neighboring property — 1201 West Park — in September for $2,500. If the district decides to buy that $150,000 house and the property next door, they could be incorporated into plans for building a brand-new, $16.1 million Dr. Howard on-site.

The district already owns a home near the southwest corner of West Park Avenue and North James Street, which it purchased several years ago for land-banking purposes.