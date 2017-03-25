Fill your mind with owl facts

Photo by: Photo provided Qigiq, the snowy owl brought to the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic for care after being found injured in 2012, is shown on the arm of former UI veterinary student Anne Rivas. The owl now lives at the Alaska Raptor Center.

URBANA — They hoot, yelp and scream and do one heck of a head swivel.

And thanks to mankind's continued fascination with these birds, owls are mighty popular, too.

"I argue it's the most popular group of animals in the world," said owl champion and researcher Denver Holt.

Want to learn more about owls? The University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic will host a free presentation by Holt for the public on Tuesday.

It will be held at 7 p.m. at the UI College of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Clinic auditorium, 2001 S. Lincoln Ave.

Holt's talk, to be geared to a general audience, will include anecdotes, pictures and owl calls, according to the UI.

A handful of things he'll talk about will include how well owls hear, how well they see at night, whether they really fly silently, why they're so hard to find and why people admire owls so much.

Come to his presentation to hear these answers and more, Holt invited.

He did answer one question in advance, and that's which owl is most popular. That's the snowy owl, he said.

"There's just something about white animals," he said.

Holt said he was always interested in wildlife and became fascinated with owls just before starting college.

When he saw his first owls back then, he recalled his reaction being, "what a cool-looking group of animals."

Holt has studied owls in Alaska and Montana for more than three decades, and his work has been featured in television programs, documentaries, news articles and a National Geographic magazine cover story.

He is the founder and president of the Owl Research Institute in Charlo, Mont., and is also involved in wildlife-watching tourism as co-owner of Wild Planet Nature Tours.

Those attending the talk Tuesday will have an opportunity to bid on a weekend experience for two with Holt and his owls in the field in Montana, not including travel or accommodations, according to the veterinary college.

Hoo knew?

➜ Owls can rotate their large heads 270 degrees.

➜ Some owls fly silently because their feathers absorb sound.

➜ Many types of owls aren’t strictly nocturnal.