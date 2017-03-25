Portillo's plans late May opening

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Construction work was continuing last week at the Champaign Portillo's at 2306 N. Prospect Ave.

CHAMPAIGN — The CEO of Portillo's has targeted a date for the opening of its new restaurant on Champaign's north side.

"We are looking to open at the end of May," Keith Kinsey told The News-Gazette. "We are targeting May 23."

The new restaurant is taking shape in the former HomeTown Buffet location at 2306 N. Prospect Ave.

Kinsey said the company has begun hiring managers and crew. Candidates interested in applying may do so at joinalegend.com.

"We typically open a restaurant with 150 employees," Kinsey said. "About six of those individuals are managers, and the others are crew chiefs and crew."

What made Champaign attractive as Portillo's new location?

"We've been peppered with requests to come to Champaign for years and feel that this location offers a great mix of customers, from the commercial and residential neighbors to the student population," he said. "As an alumnus of the University of Illinois, bringing Portillo's to Champaign will be especially fun. We look forward to cementing the brand in this vibrant community."

Kinsey said Portillo's is famous for its Italian beef sandwich, served on French bread or a croissant.

"We use our homemade recipe and slow roast the Italian beef and our sweet peppers," he said. "Our Chicago-style hot dog is a classic Vienna all-beef frank on a poppy seed bun topped with mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, a kosher pickle and sport peppers. On the lighter side, our fresh chopped salad is fantastic. "