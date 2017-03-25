She's made career of sharing her passions

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Parkland College Ag Program Director Jenni Fridgen was recently honored with an Innovation in Engagement Award.

All her life, JENNI FRIDGEN has had two passions: chemistry and agriculture.

The Tolono woman managed to combine her two favorites first as an ag instructor and now director of Parkland College's agriculture program, currently serving 220 students.

The mother of three was recently honored by the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation as this year's Innovation in Engagement Award winner. Staff writer Tim Mitchell sat down with the 41-year-old Cape Girardeau, Mo., area native to talk about women in agriculture, her youthful crush on a certain Christian rock band and more.

Are you seeing more women pursue degrees in agriculture than in the past?

Yes. We not only are seeing a shift in the farming industry, but we are now seeing ag students who didn't grow up on a farm, something that may have been unheard of decades ago.

Sixty years ago, everyone in ag education grew up on a farm. Now, we are seeing men and women who have grown up in urban areas pursuing agricultural degrees. You don't have to have grown up on a farm to work in the agriculture industry.

What was your own dream career growing up in Missouri?

I wanted to be a soil chemist. I took a chemistry class at Scott City High School and just fell in love with it. I was good at it, and it came naturally to me.

Coming from a farming background, I like the idea of partnering farming and chemistry together. Then I went on to college at Southeast Missouri State and got a major in chemistry and a minor in soil science. Then I got my master's at Mississippi State.

When I was at Mississippi State, I was actually a teaching assistant for a soil lab, and that is how I ended up liking teaching.

What specific work did your award from the EDC recognize?

Engaging the community in learning is part of our mission here at Parkland College. We applied for and received a $200,000 National Science Foundation grant for updating our curriculum in precision agriculture.

We have expanded our curriculum by adding classes. We have added new equipment, so our students are getting the latest state-of-the-art equipment for agriculture. We have a lot of students who come to Parkland College who have never had a chemistry class, so we want to help them learn. If you don't understand the chemistry part of soil science, you don't understand how nutrients move.

We also created dual enrollment classes for high schoolers. We have expanded education to the high school level so we can get high school students interested in precision agriculture. They can come here while still in high school and earn a credit toward a precision ag degree. When they then enroll at Parkland College, they already have one hour credit.

I believe we are the only college in Illinois that has a precision ag degree. There's a demand for people to pursue careers in agriculture. Job placement is not an issue for our precision ag students here at Parkland. Usually, they have a choice for a job.

How has farming changed from your youth to now?

The type of corn and beans that we plant have changed. They are not the same.

And growers never had the type of data available that we do now. Today, farmers have computers and the internet on their tractors.

I remember having my grandpa ride in a tractor that had auto-steer. The tractor drove itself. He was 88 years old and was blown away by the technology. He could not believe he didn't have to hold onto the steering wheel while the tractor drove through the field.

A few last personal things: When you were growing up, whose poster was on your bedroom wall?

It was Stryper, an American Christian heavy metal band. My friends and I actually got to see a Stryper concert at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau one night. That was fun.

Have a favorite vacation destination?

We like to take the kids to Branson, Missouri, a lot. That's fun. It is cheesy, but it is fun.