Top of the Morning, March 25, 2017

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Joel Spencer shows some of the music equipment library patrons can check out, including an acoustic guitar, which he plays here, and amplifiers, behind the Urbana Free Library circulation desk in Urbana on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Image

Ah librarians, how they used to shush people. Now the Urbana Free Library is encouraging would-be music stars to make at least one hall come alive with the sounds of music, at any rate for a few afternoon hours a week. Here's what Adult Services Librarian Joel Spencer (above)had to say:

Enough axes to start another Green Day: The library collection now includes four guitars (acoustic and electric), two guitar amps and two electronic drum units.

Make a recording: Teens can use the instruments or bring their own and record music in the Teen Open Lab after school, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Catch it while you can: The Teen Open Lab is set up and taken down every day that it's open, because it takes place in the Lewis Auditorium, which has several other uses.

Keep listening for more: "The collection is growing and we hope to hear from patrons what they would like," Spencer said. Does that mean you'll be lending out instruments that can drive parents (and neighbors) crazy? "If we see enough demand for a tuba, then we will consider it," Spencer said. But "that may be a good reason not to have a tuba."

Thinking local: The first round of instruments was purchased through online retailers, Spencer said, but "going forward we hope to use local vendors as much as possible."

Thinking of the local scene: The area has always had a strong music scene, the librarian said. "With this collection, we hope to support younger musicians to find their instrument of choice, and to help home recordists," Spencer said.