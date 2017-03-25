Training day for Parkland police

Image Gallery: Active-Shooter Training at Parkland College » more Photo by: Heather Coit Armed with Simunition guns, Ben Boltinghouse, left, and Jared Ping join fellow Parkland College police officers in searching for a shooter after finding a victim inside Parkhill Applied Technology Center during their annual active shooter training at Parkland in Champaign on Friday, March 24, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — As has been custom for about the past decade, the officers making up the Parkland College police force gather inside the student union on the Friday of spring break week.

On this particular Friday, about 10 of them, plus three members of the Metro SWAT team, are lined up in the main lobby of the union, having their weapons checked by Officer David Dameron and Chief Bill Colbrook.

The officers are about to embark on active-shooter training. They'll spend the next three hours or so simulating a scenario in which a gunman poses a threat to students, faculty and staff on the Parkland campus. Dameron and Colbrook check the officers' weapons — which are simulated guns — to be sure the drills go safely for all involved, including the civilians portraying victims.

They double check "to make sure there's no real magazine, no real bullets, no real guns," Colbrook said.

Cameron notes that the simulated guns are to be used with caution, just like real ones, but they're safe to use at close range.

"One officer got shot in the face with one last week and he's here to tell the tale," said Dameron, an eight-year veteran of the Parkland police who doubles as a weapons instructor.

Once weapons are checked, all officers on hand make sure they're all using the same radio frequency — Incident 4 — to communicate throughout the scenario.

Before starting the simulation — the details of which will be a surprise to the participating officers — they'll go inside a room at the union to hear from Sgt. Angel Corray. She'll brief them on the ALICE Training protocols that she's been teaching to staff and faculty on campus.

ALICE — an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate — is designed to teach individuals and organizations how to proactively handle the threat of an aggressive intruder or active shooter.

Corray informs the officers of some of the practices she's been teaching, including what to do with a shooter's weapon in the event a potential victim is able to secure it.

****

Before arriving at Parkland three years ago, Colbrook spent nearly 27 years with the Illinois State Police. He was on the scene in 2012 when a student fired shots inside Normal Community High School. He and Corray tell the officers here how that situation nearly turned tragic when an administrator was able to get a hold of the gun and ran through the halls, all the way to the main office, with it.

"At that point, we didn't know if the shooter was a kid, an adult, we had no description," Colbrook said. "All the officers know is there's someone with a gun. If the officers had entered the building where he was running, it could have had bad consequences."

Once the ALICE briefing is done, the officers disperse. The scenario is on.

Friday was chosen because of the minimal activity during spring break. Students and faculty are away, though there are a baseball game, a softball game and a construction class happening on campus. A notice was sent out ahead of time, informing those in the area that there'd be police training and to not be alarmed if you see officers running around with guns drawn.

"(Parkland athletic director) Rod (Lovett) has been great about letting his players and coaches know to stay away from our area," Colbrook said.

****

A 9-1-1 hangup call is reported at the T Building. Soon after, two Parkland police vehicles are speeding around the perimeter to that location.

Once inside, the three officers encounter a male with a gunshot wound to the leg in a common area.

"Where did he go? Do you know him?" the officers ask the victim.

"Jacob," the victim says. "He's in one of my classes."

"What does he look like?"

"White male, short."

Two of the officers immediately begin searching the building while the other stays with the victim and asks more questions.

What kind of gun does he have? Is there anyone else with him?

The officer applies a tourniquet to the victim's leg, then joins his partners on a search of the building.

In the event of an actual active shooting on campus, authorities from Champaign, Urbana, the Illinois State Police, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, Mahomet and local fire departments would also be on the scene to assist. In this scenario, it's presumed that medical personnel will have arrived to care for the victim while the officers look for the shooter.

"We would have more help, but for the sake of this, we just tell them to deal with what you've got," Colbrook said. "If there were multiple incidents at the same time around the county, then we'd be on our own. That's unlikely, but we need to be ready if that's the case."

****

As the officers case the building, Colbrook takes notes, which he'll share with them later.

During the search, the officers encounter an individual and yell at him to put his hands up. Turns out, it was someone portraying an administrator hiding behind a desk. They search him and escort him from the building to waiting officers.

As they're completing their search of the T Building, a radio call comes in. Shots fired from the W Building, just south of where the initial shooting occurred.

Once the sweep of the T is complete, officers head out the south entrance and await instructions on how to approach the W.

Outside the T Building, one officer uses the police vehicle as a shield. SWAT members and other officers have already arrived at the W. Another is hidden behind a light post in the parking lot.

In the half-century of Parkland's existence, officers can only recall one shooting on campus. That was years ago, when an instructor was struck in the hand by an individual.

"That was a one-on-one confrontation from what I understand," Colbrook said.

****

Another call on the radio informs officers that the bad guy is cornered in the greenhouse at the W Building.

"Time is on our side now," Colbrook said "No reason for us to do anything hasty or rash."

Officers have eyes on all of the entrances and the SWAT snipers approach the building from the southwest.

"Enter through the diesel barn," an officer warns on the radio. "Do not enter through the main doors."

The offender has placed what appear to be improvised explosive devices on the main entrances to prevent anyone from coming or going. In this scenario, the IEDs are simulated with a Gatorade bottle taped to doors, with nails taped to the side of the bottle.

The offender, according to officers on the radio, is barricaded inside room W115.

The officers inside the building are now in the negotiating phase with the suspect. Some use a table as a shield in case he opens fire.

"We just want to talk to you. You thirsty?" they ask. "What do you want, besides us to get out?"

"I don't like you; get somebody else to talk to me," Dameron, who's portraying the suspect, yells back.

Colbrook notes that the negotiation phase could be as short as 20 minutes or as long as 10 days.

"Keep him talking as long as you can until SWAT arrives," Colbrook said.

Colbrook was once a part of a standoff in Christian County that lasted 39 days.

"History tells us time solves a lot of problems," he said.

****

In a real-life scenario, it's likely that SWAT would take control of the perimeter and relieve any officers on scene.

"It's not because the patrol guys are unqualified, but they might be less-equipped than the SWAT guys," Colbrook said.

After about 20 minutes, a female hostage is released. She's searched and taken out of the building by an officer.

About 10 minutes later, a male hostage is released. "Hands up, walk backward to us," the officers yell.

Once he's searched, he's also escorted from the building.

The suspected shooter eventually exits the room where he was holed up and is taken into custody by officers on the grass outside the W Building.

Once that's done, officers radio that the scenario is a wrap. They all gather inside a room in the W to debrief and hear a review. They'll spend about 20 minutes after the event discussing it. Down the road, there will be more formal sit-downs to talk about the positives and negatives.

"Overall, I think it was a good morning," Colbrook said.

Dameron, who's also a member of the Metro SWAT team, said the goal was to throw as many wrinkles at the officers as possible.

"See how they react and then adjust accordingly and then repeat that process as time allows," he said. "Hopefully, they build some confidence and if they have to respond to something of this nature, they can kind of draw back upon this and say; 'I've seen something like this, I've done something like this,' and they have a place to start."