Shells lead to charges for Champaign man

URBANA — A Champaign man is due back in court on April 11 following his arrest on a felony firearms violation.

Darric Maurice Green Jr., 26, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kingsway, was charged on Thursday with unlawful possession of firearms/ammunition.

Green's bond was set at $25,000.

If convicted he faces a mandatory three to 14 years in prison.

According to a police report, the Champaign Police Department SWAT team executed a search warrant on a home at 707 N. Elm St. in Champaign at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday.

During the search, police found two boxes of shotgun shells on the kitchen counter, with a total of 50 shotgun shells in all.

A resident told police the shells had been brought to the home by Green.

The resident also reported Green was coming back to Champaign by train.

When Green got off the train later that day, police apprehended and arrested him.

When police asked Green about the shotgun shells, he admitted finding them and leaving them at the home. Green admitted he wasn't supposed to possess the shells.

Green was previously convicted of obstructing justice in 2009, residential burglary in 2011 and forgery in 2012.

He is also on probation in connection with two thefts in 2016.