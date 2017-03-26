Sunday Conversation: Steve Kelly

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Veteran broadcaster Steve Kelly of radio station WDWS sits in one to the studios at the Radio Center in Champaign on Wednesday March 22, 2017.

Steve Kelly has become a local media mainstay for almost four decades. The veteran sportscaster, though, is nearing his final days working in Champaign-Urbana as he approaches retirement. Kelly's final "SportsTalk" on the WDWS 1400-AM airwaves is slated for this Friday evening. Before Kelly signs off for the last time, sports editor MATT DANIELS caught up with Kelly to discuss Lou Henson, the Flyin' Illini, Nathan Scheelhaase and much more from his time in C-U:

Tell us about your start in Champaign.

I arrived from Dayton, Ohio, in the fall of 1981. I worked at WCIA-TV until mid-1989 and then did games on TV for Raycom Sports for five years. I worked at WKIO Radio (Oldies 92) until 2000 before joining WDWS and WHMS in July 2000. I started doing the daily "SportsTalk" show, "Illini GameDay" and my work with the Fighting Illini Sports Network in 2001.

What's been the most rewarding part about your time in Champaign-Urbana?

The people I've met over the years and the friendships I've made. Many Illini coaches are my friends, even though they may not have always agreed with me. It's also cool to be around long enough to cover athletes and later still have them in my life as friends. I've really enjoyed my 36 years covering the Fighting Illini. I didn't really plan on staying here this long, but it's been a great place to live and work.

What are you going to miss the most?

It's the people that I'll miss the most, although I'll stay in touch with many of them. I'll also miss being around on game day since I've been there for so long. It will be interesting to see if there is a fan inside me. I've always attended games as a reporter.

Who's the better golfer: you or Loren Tate?

He can still shoot his age, but I've come close to shooting mine a time or two. Seriously, Loren is one of the people I'll miss the most. We've worked on hundreds of radio shows. We haven't always agreed, but I cannot recall ever getting into an argument with him. He's a one-of-a-kind expert on Fighting Illini athletics. We have other things in common besides work, like golf, the Cardinals and country music.

What about Lou Henson?

Lou has been and always will be a special person in my life. I hosted and produced his TV shows for many years. He is the nicest person I've ever met. When our son was born 29 years ago, his wife, Mary, made sure he had an Illini outfit. Mary and Lou are both Hall of Famers in my book.

What was the most difficult story you covered during your time in C-U?

I've always tried not to get too wrapped up in a story or situation. I guess that goes back to trying to be fair and balanced in my reporting. But I'd have to say the death of Lou Henson Jr. was a story that had to be covered and also hit me very hard. Things like that put everything in perspective. I've been involved in 15 coaching changes in Illinois football and basketball. Most of those involved firings. Those stories are not always fun to cover, but they're part of the sports reporting landscape.

Who wins: the Flyin' Illini or the '05 Illini?

Flyin' Illini. They could beat you in so many ways. Plus, the Big Ten was so much stronger in those days.

Will Mike Small win a national title at Illinois?

I believe he will. He's the best coach in college golf right now. He's knocked on the door a couple of times. What he has done with golf at Illinois is remarkable.

Who was the most interesting interview from a non-Illini coach or player that you conducted during your time in C-U?

Arnold Palmer. I interviewed him one year at the Western Open in Chicago. I normally don't get too excited when doing my job, but to be able to talk to the King one-on-one will always be a highlight. Back in the early 1970s, I did a weekly show with Adolph Rupp in his final years as Kentucky's basketball coach.

Who was the all-time best Illinois athlete to interview?

It's hard to pick one or two, but I'll try. Nathan Scheelhaase was always willing to talk, no matter the outcome of a game. It's always good to hear from the quarterback. Doug Altenberger was a favorite of mine during his playing days in the mid-1980s. We've remained good friends and have had the opportunity of broadcasting games together over the years.

Who was the all-time best Illinois coach or administrator to interview?

Again, that's a tough one. I'll pick three. Lou Henson because he's such a fine person. Mike Small because I love to talk golf and pick his brain, not only about his team, but on how I can get better on the golf course. And Josh Whitman. I covered Josh as a player and for the first year of his job as athletic director. I look forward to following his career.

What happens first: Brad Underwood takes Illinois to the Final Four or Lovie Smith takes Illinois to the Rose Bowl?

Let's go for broke. They both happen in the same season.