Ballot question aims to preserve Douglas County Museum

TUSCOLA — If Marty McFly from "Back to the Future" took his time-traveling DeLorean out for a spin to Tuscola, he might find a lot of the stuff you'll encounter at the Douglas County Museum.

As you enter the former IGA at 700 S. Main St., you'll see an old railroad crossing signal to the left and a recreation of a World War I trench, complete with sand bags, to the right.

Immerse yourself further into the wonders of the brightly lit museum, and you experience everything from an old-time dental chair to a military burial flag; an exhibit on the career of actor/musician Smiley Burnette; and a giant float to hold World War II torpedo nets made by Progress Industries in Arthur.

There are old corn sorters from rural farms, antique washing machines and toys from the 1800s.

Genealogy enthusiasts can come here to track down information about an ancestor who used to live in Douglas County.

In the three decades since the museum opened, it has welcomed about 54,450 visitors, according to Museum Director Anna Miller.

During that time, the museum has largely relied on donations to pay the bills. Now, in an effort to provide a steady flow of income to keep the doors open, the museum's board and county residents have placed a question on the April 4 ballot to make Douglas County a historical museum district.

"It is no longer possible to sustain the museum's programs and preservation efforts with donations and memberships alone," said former Douglas County Board Chairman Chuck Knox of Villa Grove. "That is why the Douglas County Museum is taking this urgently needed step."

If voters give it their blessing, the district would become a new public body, would levy property taxes and would manage the museum's operations and staff, according to museum board President Judy Landeck.

Under state law, in order for a historic museum district to be established, a petition must be signed by more than 1 percent of the voters.

Landeck said 118 signatures were needed in Douglas County, and volunteers were able to get 206 signatures on the petition.

The question then advanced to the circuit court on Dec. 15, when Judge Rick Broch approved placing it on the ballot one week from Tuesday.

If a majority of county voters say yes to creating the district, the Douglas County Board would appoint a five-person board responsible for preserving and guaranteeing public access to the museum's collection. The board would have the ability to levy property taxes and borrow money.

If the ballot question is approved, the district could levy a tax of up to 2 cents per $100 equalized assessed valuation for the museum.

According to Landeck, the owner of a $100,000 home in Douglas County with standard exemptions would see his or her real estate taxes increase by $5.47 per year.

"The museum preserves Douglas County's historical legacy and genealogy and provides artifacts donated by Douglas County families," Landeck said. "This funding is critical for the museum to continue."

Museum officials estimate the tax would generate about $70,000 a year. Landeck said the museum's budget is currently about $65,000 a year.

"We have enough money now to get us through the beginning of 2018," Landeck said. "We want to have a more dependable source of funding."

Countdown to April 4: Eight days

The wording of the April 4 Douglas County Museum ballot question: “Shall the County Historical Museum Law be adopted and the Douglas County Historical Museum District be established? If established, the Museum District will have the powers, objects and purposes provided by the Law, including the power to levy a tax of not to exceed .02 per cent of the value of taxable property, as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue.”