Fire at condemned Danville home called suspicious

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette Danville firefighters respond to a Monday morning fire at a house in the 500 block of Ann Street.

DANVILLE — Danville fire officials are calling a fire that broke out in a condemned property on Monday morning suspicious.

"It's under investigation," said Capt. Todd Spicer. But "it's going to be hard to determine the cause without safe access to the building."

Firefighters were called to a house on fire at 507 Ann St. at 9 a.m. When they arrived, heavy flames were coming from the second story of the two-story brick house.

"It was mostly in the front," Spicer said, adding that no one was injured.

Spicer said the condition of the building and surrounding property hampered suppression efforts.

"I couldn't commit anyone to the interior because of the condition of the building. All the floor joists are broken. The porch ceiling is sagging very heavily," he said of the dilapidated, boarded-up structure."

"We had to fight it from the exterior using the aerial truck," he continued, adding that firefighters had to use a chain saw to remove tree branches that were obscuring the front of the house before they could access the second floor.

Spicer said the home is owned by Allie Cotton, who moved from the neighborhood because she felt it was unsafe. It has since been condemned by the city.

He said it's the second suspicious fire the department has dealt with in four days. Firefighters were called to a fire at another condemned house on Ohio Street on Friday.

That fire is still under investigation, too.