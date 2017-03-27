How did title come about? 'For Luke'

Photo by: Provided Jefferson Middle School handed out red ribbons at the state archery meet in honor of Luke Miller, who died this month. Image

SPRINGFIELD — Even while she was shooting this weekend at the state archery tournament, Centennial sophomore Haley Good said her late friend Luke Miller was in the back of her mind.

"I knew I didn't want to have that affect me because he wouldn't want it to affect me," Good said. "I did my best for him."

As a team, Centennial also did its best, coming in first place, one point ahead of Armstrong-Potomac.

"It felt really good" to win, Good said. "Everyone stood up for us. There was a big round of applause. It was definitely a good feeling to know that we could win it, especially after everything that happened, and winning it for him was really amazing."

Good described the state archery community as "one big family," with different teams across the state honoring Mr. Miller, a sophomore who died March 11, in different ways.

"The (National Archery in the Schools Program) had a big banner put up in memory of Luke," Centennial archery coach Ginger Lenz said. "We have shirts from NASP that honor Luke. Jefferson Middle School honored Luke by making red ribbons for all the teams to wear during the tournament, which was for anti-bullying. We got pins from Armstrong saying 'I Shoot for Luke.' One of the teams had '4LM' on a patch on their sleeves. Everyone was shooting arrows that said '4LM.'"

Good said she was impressed with the level of support, even from teams far from Champaign.

"It was awesome to see the support and how far it could go, not only in Champaign, but in Armstrong and in Chicago," she said.

Mr. Miller's parents were also given a black arrow in his memory, Lenz said, and one of Centennial's archers shot with his bow. A few others shot his arrows.

"It was done for Luke. They said Luke was on their shoulder," Lenz said. "It was like they were honoring him no matter what. It was very heart-wrenching."

Even without Mr. Miller, who was one of the top male archers in the state, Centennial was able to win state.

"We had high hopes," Good said. "We kept him in our prayers the whole day. Our goal was to win it for him. We all tried our best, and it ended up in our favor in the end."

Lenz said she was proud of the team.

"These kids were bound and determined they were going to win for Luke," she said. "This is what they had been working for all season, and they did it."

Results

From National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament in Springfield.

Top 10 Teams

School, Score

1. Centennial High School, 3366

2. Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 3365

3. Canton High School, 3335

4. Champaign Central High School, 3321

5. Schlarman Academy, 3303

6. Lewistown, 3286

7. Adlai E. Stevenson High School, 3269

8. East Dubuque High School, 3241

9. Roberto Clemete High School, 3234

10. Athens High School, 3234

Top 25 Individuals

Archer, School, Score

1. Spencer Weis, Champaign Central High School, 293

2. Will Rexroad, Athens High School, 291

3. Maria Heller, Centennial High School, 291

4. Emma Jameson, Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 290

5. Benjamin Kirkland, Centennial High School, 288

6. William McNattin, Centennial High School, 288

7. Carla Gann, Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 287

8. Mason McMasters, Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 287

9. Jericho Maniquis, Schlarman Academy, 287

10. Colleen Cessna, Schlarman Academy, 287

11. Tyler Short, Canton High School, 286

12. Leah Fields, Central High School, 285

13. Connor Kington, Cuba High School, 285

14. Chloe Haley, Canton Ingersoll Middle School, 284

15. Haylie Denzer, Centennial High School, 284

16. Alexis Lyell, Jefferson Middle School, 283

17. Zane Wright, Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 283

18. Allison Reiling, Central High School, 283

19. David Johnson, Canton High School, 283

20. Nya Cheek Butler, Roberto Clemete High School, 283

21. Julia Arwari, Centennial High School, 282

22. Tessa VanOstrand, Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 282

23. Tyler Penrod, Athens High School, 282

24. Will Ashley, Canton High School, 282

25. Kyerra Townsend, Armstrong-Potomac Schools, 281