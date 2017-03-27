UPDATE: Deputy cleared in shooting; wounded man admits arson

Photo by: The News-Gazette Caleb R. Emory Image

DANVILLE — A Vermilion County sheriff's deputy was justified when he shot and wounded 24-year-old Caleb Emory during a domestic disturbance and police standoff at his rural Danville home last December, the county's top prosecutor announced Monday.

In a letter to a special agent with the Illinois State Police, which investigated the police officer-involved shooting, Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy wrote that she conducted a thorough review of all police reports, witness statements, evidence collected at the scene and photographs of the incident and shooting involving sheriff's Sgt. Todd Damilano to determine whether any criminal charges were warranted.

"After a review of all the materials provided and discussions with investigators assigned to the investigation ... I have concluded that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter," Lacy wrote.

"Based on the totality of the circumstances, deadly force was justified," she continued. "Emory had shouted at Sgt. Damilano and Deputy (Kyle) Janesky, 'You ready to die?' while refusing to comply with Janesky's commands to surrender. Then Emory exits the residence with an apparent revolver and (starts) shouting, 'Be prepared to die.'"

"Most notably, deputies were then faced with Emory standing in the window with an apparent revolver pointed at the deputies. At that point, it was reasonable for deputies to believe Emory was armed and was either attempting to cause their death or cause great bodily harm to them by shooting them. Under Illinois law ... Sgt. Damilano was justified in the use of deadly force based upon a reasonable belief that it was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or other deputies at the scene."

Lacy added that she considers the matter closed.

Later this morning, Emory pleaded guilty to one count of residential arson, a Class 1 felony, in connection with the Dec. 13 incident at his home at 2530 Georgetown Road, immediately west of the old McMillan School in unincorporated Hegeler.

Lacy said Emory -- who has previous convictions including one for reckless discharge, stemming from a 2013 incident in which he was shot and wounded at the same location by another sheriff's deputy, who was also exonerated -- sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

In her letter to Special Agent Kyle Border, the lead investigator, Lacy summarized the state police investigation, on which she based her opinion. She said the investigation showed:

— Emory was involved in a domestic altercation with his father, Kenneth McQueen. At the time, both were under the influence of alcohol.

During the altercation, Emory advised he was going to burn down the house. McQueen went to a neighbor's home for help and ultimately called 911.

— Damilano and Janesky arrived on the scene. The sergeant, a veteran sheriff's deputy, knew Emory to carry firearms and of the 2013 officer-involved shooting, in which Emory had a gun.

As the deputies approached the home, they "immediately noticed Emory come out of the house from the southside basement area.

"Emory shouted to the deputies, 'Be prepared to die,' and then took off running into the house," Lacy wrote.

McQueen advised deputies that his son had a gun, but it wasn't real. But when Damilano asked McQueen if he knew that for sure, he said, "No, I don't."

— Janesky shouted to Emory to show his hands. Emory came outside with a sickle in one hand and a silver revolver in the other and said, "Are you guys ready to die?" At that point, deputies secured McQueen and his dogs inside a nearby shed for their safety.

— Emory then appeared inside at a picture window, facing west, and pointed the revolver at the deputies. Fearing for their safety, Damilano fired two rounds at Emory, then fired four more.

Four rounds went through the front window, and the others struck Emory in the face. Then the deputies went to render aid to Emory.

— When they entered the house, "the sickle came down on them (an apparent hidden trap), and smoke began to bellow out of the residence, at which time they retreated," Lacy wrote.

— Emory emerged from the smoke-filled house several minutes later and surrendered to sheriff's deputies.

He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and treated for his injuries. Meanwhile, firefighters extinguished the fire.

Lacy said investigators spoke to all witnesses at the scene, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and lay people, and attempted to speak to Emory. They also gathered physical evidence, including Damilano's Sig Sauer 9 mm service weapon, ammunition, clips and shell casings.

The state police crime lab, which analyzed the firearm and casings, concluded that all cartridge cases recovered at the scene were fired from Damilano's weapon, Lacy said.

Investigators also recovered a silver-colored Crossman SR .357 carbon dioxide-powered pellet gun, designed to resemble a firearm, from the house.