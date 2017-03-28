Champaign man charged with robbery, battery over dice game

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Emmanuel Chapple

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly struck and took cash from another man during a dice game last summer has been criminally charged.

Emmanuel L. Chapple, 31, who listed an address in the first block of Sandalwood Drive, is due back in court April 11 for a probable cause hearing after having been charged last week with robbery and aggravated battery.

The charges allege that on Aug. 10, he got upset with a fellow gambler during a dice game in the man’s apartment on Briar Lane in Champaign.

The 63-year-old man told police that Chapple allegedly snatched $30 in winnings from his hand, grabbed him by the throat, took another $400 from his pocket and hit him in the head.

Police saw scratches and red marks around the man’s neck, a report said.

Police were unable to find Chapple until last week. On March 21, they were told he was causing a disturbance at Presence Covenant Medical Center in Urbana so they spoke to him.

He admitted that he had been playing dice with the older man last August but said he pushed him only after the man came at him with a hammer.

Because of prior convictions for aggravated battery and delivery of a controlled substance, should Chapple be convicted, he faces an extended prison term of between three and 14 years.

He remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.