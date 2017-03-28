Champaign man faces charges in pair of break-ins

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Victor L. Smith, 48, of Champaign, charged the week of March 20, 2017, with two counts of burglary.

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into a car and a coin-operated washing machine has been charged with burglary.

Because of several robbery convictions in his past, Victor L. Smith, 48, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Queensway, could go to prison for between six and 30 years if convicted of either break-in.

Smith was arraigned last week on two counts of burglary alleging that on March 18 he broke the window of a car in the 100 block of North Busey Avenue, Urbana, and that he pried open the coin box on a washing machine in a laundry room in the 600 block of South Fourth Street in Champaign and stole cash.

Nothing was missing from the car, an Urbana police report said, although witnesses saw a man break the window, pick up a bag from the back seat then put it back.

A Champaign police report said Smith came to the police station to admit he stole coins from the washing machine with the help of a crowbar that he took from a nearby construction site.

Court records show Smith has three felony convictions for robbery, one each for armed robbery and attempted robbery, and others for burglary and forgery.

He was still in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $30,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court April 11 for a probable-cause hearing.