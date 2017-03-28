Champaign man faces charges in sex assault of preteen girl

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Brian Tyler Kocher, 21, of Champaign, charged Monday, March 27, 2017, with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child with a victim under the age of 13.

URBANA — Bond has been set at $500,000 for a Champaign man charged in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

Brian Tyler Kocher, 21, who listed an address in the 4800 block of West Windsor Road, was charged Monday with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child with a victim under the age of 13.

Kocher is due back on court May 23.

According to a police report, a girl reported to a family member that Kocher, a family acquaintance, had sexually assaulted her at a relative's home March 11.

After the family member took the child to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, police were called.

The girl was interviewed at the Champaign County Children's Advocacy Center and made statements consistent with what was told to the family member.

Urbana police found Kocher on March 24, at which time they said he made statements admitting sexual acts.