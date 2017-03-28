Champaign woman faces charges in Urbana burglary
URBANA — A Champaign woman is due back in court May 23 in connection with a residential burglary in Urbana.
Wynita Maria Johnson, 23, was charged with residential burglary and theft. Her bond was set at $5,000.
According to a police report, a resident of a home in the 1200 block of Hill Street, Urbana, came home at 10:45 p.m. Saturday to find Johnson and a man loading a TV taken from the home into a car.
They drove off, but the victim was able to get a partial license-plate number and reported the burglary to police.
Officers found the vehicle nearby with the TV in the back seat. The victim was able to identify both defendants as the two he saw loading it.
The state's attorney's office filed no complaints Monday against the man, who was released.
