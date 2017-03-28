CUSF honoree is always delivering

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette George Shapland, a developer who is being honored as one of the Champaign-Urbana School Foundation's 2017 Distinguished Alumni, talks about his life Monday in his office in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — You could say that George Shapland got an early start shaping the real-estate landscape in Champaign.

He was 15 and on his summer break when his older brother, Earl, recruited him to help build his first home — a small, one-story concrete-block house — on an empty lot south of McKinley Field.

"It was right after the war, and there was very little housing available," recalled Shapland, who also helped Earl build his next home two years later after he took an engineering job with Caterpillar in Peoria.

Seven decades later, Shapland is receiving a Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award for the "positive marks" he has made as a longtime businessman, real-estate developer and community leader and volunteer.

Shapland was nominated by Amy Armstrong, Champaign school board vice president, who has admired his achievements from afar. Her respect for him grew after sitting down with him at a dinner to discuss the development of the Stephens Family YMCA with Larkin's Place, designed with her daughter and other people with disabilities in mind.

"George is one of the pillars of the community, yet he is so humble and kind," Armstrong said.

Later, she sought his advice when she ran into problems remodeling her home and then when Champaign schools officials were revising the referendum to expand Central High School and remodel five other buildings, which ultimately was approved.

"He didn't have to listen, but he said, 'My door is always open,'" Armstrong said. "What is most incredible to me is the kind, unassuming way George offers his advice. He never assumes you'll take his advice. He wants you to find your own answer and grow as a person."

Shapland is appreciative of the honor. But he admits, he could do without the attention it brings.

"I'm fine without that stuff," he said at his office at Shapland Management Co. "You don't do things to get recognition. It's the satisfaction is knowing you accomplished something and did something for your community."

A Champaign native, Shapland, 86, was the youngest of five boys born to Earl and Lois Shapland. The couple grew up in Saunemin in Livingston County — where one of George's grandfathers served as the town doctor and the other ran the grain elevator — and moved from Pontiac to Champaign two years before their youngest was born.

While his brothers — John, Bob, Earl and Jim — attended the old Avenue School, Shapland attended South Side School. Then he attended the junior high and high school, where he was a member of the legendary Class of 1949.

"We irritated all of the classes around us by claiming to be the best class," he recalled.

Shapland was a good student, making A's and B's.

"But I would rather have been playing sports," recalled Shapland, who played football, basketball and baseball throughout school.

In high school, he was on the college preparatory track, but also managed to earn some credits in shop courses, which his engineer-father encouraged him to take. He liked all of his teachers, but said Bill Clark (math), Nellie Bates (physics), Glen Tilbury (chemistry), Bob Bokencamp (drafting) and Orville Strode (woodworking) and coaches Harold Jester and Harry Combes (basketball), Ray Grierson (baseball) and Fred Major (football) probably had the biggest impact on him.

"They all taught a good work ethic," he said. "There was good discipline all through school."

After graduating, Shapland followed his parents and brothers to the University of Illinois, where he studied engineering for two years.

In 1951, Shapland left school to serve in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. The following year, the young lieutenant's unit was sent to France, where they built a school for Army soldiers' children. He later learned they were supposed to go to Spain to build a strategic air command base, but ended up in France after diplomatic relations broke down.

When he returned to UI in 1953, Shapland studied commerce under the GI bill. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in industrial management two years later.

Shapland stayed in his hometown, started Shapland Construction Co. and met his wife, Nancy. The couple, who have been married for 541/2 years, raised their children — Charlie, president and CEO of Worden Martin Inc.; Mark, chief operating officer of Becknell Industrial; and Laura, president of Shapland Realty. They also have six grandchildren, 11 to 20.

Shapland ran the general contracting firm until 1973. One of his first good-sized projects was developing Orchard Place, a 120-unit apartment complex on South Race Street. It was one the first housing developments for married UI students.

"We built another 400 or 500 units in that area" now known as Orchard Downs, he said.

Later, the company built Grace Lutheran Church on the corner of Springfield and Prospect avenues and developed Lando Place in Campustown and the Round Barn Centre on Mattis Avenue back when Mattis was an unpaved highway, and the area was mostly undeveloped.

"It was a unique building," said Shapland, who bought 10 acres, subdivided it, turned the historic barn into a unique restaurant and banquet facility. Later, he added the Village Inn pizza parlor and Original Pancake House restaurant.

With various business partners — including fellow '49ers Tom Harrington Sr. and Joe Hallbeck — he also developed Pioneer Plaza, Northgate Plaza, Stratford Center and the Devonshire, Glenshire and Trails at Brittany subdivisions.

In 1973, Shapland and his brother, Earl, co-founded Flo-Con Systems, a joint venture with U.S. Steel. The steel giant was having trouble developing a valve to control the flow of molten steel to make the industry more efficient.

"We perfected it and marketed them around the world," Shapland said, adding that at one time the company had plants in Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Canada, Brazil and Venezuela, and employed 800 people.

Shapland later sold the company to Masco but continued to serve as president for another 10 years. When he left, the company was sold to Vesuvius.

In 1990, Shapland launched Shapland Management Co., specializing in general business and real estate management.

The firm has been involved in numerous developments including the Next Generation School, Windsor Galleria shopping center, the Carriage Center and Worden Martin dealerships on South Neil Street.

"He is somebody with a bigger-picture vision and a desire to make the community a better place by what he does," said Bruce Knight, the city of Champaign's director of planning and development for the past 28 years.

Knight said occasionally the relationship between the city and developers can be difficult.

"The working relationship I've always had with George has always been excellent," said Knight, who called Shapland "a straight shooter. There's no pretense. He makes it clear what he needs, and usually we can find a win-win for both of us."

Despite his busy professional life, Shapland has always found time to give back. He currently serves on the board of directors of News-Gazette Media, the Stevick Foundation, First Busey Corp. and the Academy on Capitalism and Limited Govt.

He's a past chairman and board member of the UI Foundation, Carle Foundation and hospital foundation's Investment Advisory Committee and a past board member of the UI College of Commerce's Business Advisory Council, University Federal Savings & Loan, First National Bank in Champaign (now PNC) and Commercial Bank in Champaign, among others.

Shapland, along with former UI Chancellor Michael Aiken, helped initiate Campustown 2000 that resulted in the redevelopment of the campus commercial district. He and Tom Harrington Jr. also inspired the Champaign Park District's Flower Island beautification program, for which they were given a key to city of Champaign.

"It's one of the most recognized programs we have in the park district," Executive Director Joe DeLuce said of the program, responsible for planting more than 230 flower beds in front of private businesses and parks, schools, libraries and right of ways. "Without people like George who have donated land and given ideas and suggestions like the flower islands, the park district wouldn't be what it is."

"It's a good example of how George is always looking for an opportunity to add to the quality of life here," Knight added.

In addition, Shapland was a longtime volunteer for the United Way of Champaign County and received the agency's Pillar of Lifetime Giving Award in 2014, and he co-chaired a successful major gifts drive for the Parkland Foundation.

Shapland turned 86 on March 4, but he has no plans to retire.

"What would I do?" said Shapland, who looks at home in his office filled with blueprints, papers and cherished pictures of his Boy Scout troop, the Champaign grade school basketball teams and his 40th Class reunion.

He added he has no desire for "sitting around doing nothing."

"I don't really think work is work," he said. "I like being involved and accomplishing things. Hopefully, we can leave things a little better than we found them."

Getting to know ... George Shapland

His favorite class as a young student: "Recess ... without a doubt."

Shapland was 12 when he got his first job, delivering The News-Gazette. "I carried it for three years, then I switched to the Daily Illini so I could play sports in the afternoon," he said. During summers in high school, he also worked at Nelson Concrete Culvert Co., which his father ran.

He was also around 12 when he joined the Boy Scouts. "Scouting was a big part of my life," said Shapland, who is still a big supporter. For his Eagle Scout project, he took light meter readings for the lighting throughout Champaign High School. "They were about 60 percent of what they should have been," he said. "The next thing I knew, they were changing them."

During Shapland's senior year, the 1949 basketball team made its seventh consecutive Sweet 16 appearance at the state tournament. It was hoping to repeat the 1946 team's championship win, but instead repeated what it did the previous year. "We lost in overtime to the second-place team in the first round," he said.

Since their 40th class reunion, Shapland and other '49ers, have met for breakfast one Wednesday a month at the Original Pancake House. "There used to be 25, 26, 27 of us," he said. "Now it's a small group. ... We drink coffee and solve the problems of the world for an hour and find out who's done what when."