Davis says he's not hanging it up on health care

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis pledged Monday night during a telephone town hall that he would continue to work for legislation to provide affordable health care.

Davis' remarks, made during a 65-minute teleconference that at one point included 14,000 listeners, came four days after a GOP-backed health care bill was pulled from a House vote for lack of Republican support.

The congressman also said he thought that any investigation of Russian involvement in last year's presidential election should first go through the House Intelligence Committee, headed by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"I say let's give him a chance. Everybody calling for him to recuse himself were the same ones fighting us on other investigations in the past," Davis said.

Many Democrats and some Republicans, however, have said that the probe of Russian meddling in the election should be undertaken by an independent agency outside of Congress.

"I do believe we can get a fair and balanced investigation. If we see that we can't, I'll be the first to stand up and say let's take it a step further," Davis said.

Meanwhile, the congressman said the Republican-written American Health Care Act was "a good bill."

He twice blamed Democrats for opposing the legislation, although they were never involved in its development.

"We need to fix this. Doing nothing is not an option," said the Taylorville Republican. "I'm disappointed in my Democrat colleagues in the House and the Senate who refused to be part of the discussion on fixing a law that many in their own party said is not working."

He said he has heard Democrats acknowledge "that Obamacare is broken, but I never hear about their solutions to fix it."

Davis said that former President Obama's health care law "is collapsing, and doing nothing is not an option for me," while the GOP plan "would have lowered premiums and increased private health insurance options without pulling the rug out from anyone who was relying on expanded Medicaid or any other coverage."

Davis said he went to the White House twice last week, meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, "working to make sure the concerns that my medical community, the one that I serve in my 14 counties, had their concerns heard."

He said he would continue to work for a solution, although Trump last week said he preferred to watch the Affordable Care Act "explode."

"I made promises to many of you that we were going to fix the system that is charging you much more for health care coverage than what you were paying before the Affordable Care Act," Davis said. "I have to do something because of all of you on this line who are affected by this."

Of the 17 questions Davis took during his tele-town hall, four were about health care.

He was asked whether the 10 essential benefits written into the Obama health care law should remain in any new law, and he sidestepped the question, saying that in Illinois the state preserves those mandates and more.

"States can set those essential benefits, and in Illinois, they have 15 pages of mandated benefits that go beyond what the federal government has," he said.

Davis also was asked about Trump's budget plan and predicted that it "is not going to pass the House as is." He said he agreed with Trump that more money needs to be spent on the military, but gave little more detail.

"I have a lot of changes I would offer to the president's budget," he said, but offered only one specific: that he would not favor "zeroing out" the budget for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Davis staff sets Tolono office hours

TOLONO — Members of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis' staff will hold office hours for his constituents Thursday at the Tolono Village Hall.

District aides from the staff of the Taylorville Republican will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the village hall, 507 W. Strong St.

"Constituents will be asked to fill out a consent form, which allows staff to begin the process of resolving their concern, and should also bring any pertinent information related to their issues," said a statement from Davis' office.

For more information, call Davis' Champaign office at 403-4690.