Drug deal gone bad nets charges for Champaign man

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Newsome

URBANA — Bond has been set at $150,000 for a Champaign man charged in connection with an armed robbery.

Delancion Dennis Newsome, 21, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, was charged Monday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery with indication of being armed.

Newsome is due back in court April 18.

According to a police report, a 23-year-old Monticello man had arranged to buy cannabis from Newsome on March 18. When he got into a vehicle driven by Newsome, he saw a third man in the passenger seat. The passenger took out a handgun and threatened the Monticello man with it.

Both Newsome and the passenger demanded the victim give him his cellphone and money. After they told him to get out of the vehicle, they drove away.

When police found Newsome, he admitted he was going to sell cannabis to the Monticello man. Newsome claimed that the victim turned over the money for the cannabis and then drove away without delivering the cannabis. He denied that a gun was involved.

Newsome has a pending charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance for which he is out on bond.